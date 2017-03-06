I may be getting a bit long in the tooth but I really can't get hyped up about all this.

We've got a stronger team than last year.



Losing to Cats away is not the end of the earth. It's difficult to go over there and win. Didn't play well enough to win.

We were brilliant against BB

We came up against a red hot Cas playing at the top of their form. We had the opportunity to win but didn't take it.

We were very poor against Salford and didn't deserve to win. Very few players came out with credit.



That's why I'm looking for and expecting a reaction on Thursday.



In RL - more than arguably any other sport - it's about desire and teamwork. Supporting your mates.

For some reason the desire wasn't there last week.

Let's hope it's a learning opportunity.



On the subject of TS v Wane in front of the camera - I don't honestly care what public image they emit.

TS isn't the best but neither is Wane by a long chalk.

I do care about how they relate to the players and if they get the best out of them.

''Managers'' show their feelings in different ways.

There are only so many times you can give out the 'hairdryer' treatment without it losing it's effectiveness.