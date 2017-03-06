My opinion on smith is that I would be cutting him some slack now if he had delivered at least one grand final in the years 2010-2013 when we had such a superb side. He should have done, but unfortunately he didn't and that is why fans are beginning to turn on him. Some people are saying "could we be like leeds last season?". Well if we had won 7 grand finals in 12 years I would quite happily take a season like leeds had last year.