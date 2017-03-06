WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2017 and Tony Smith

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:32 am
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3539
Location: M62 Corridor
What frustrates me is how nonchalant Smith always seems. I'm not asking him to throw players under the bus, like Cunningham, but a bit of pride wouldn't go amiss.

Take Wane, for example, after they lost to Widnes during the middle 8s. He stormed off in anger, after being asked whether he felt threatened - the answer of course was yes. A few weeks later, his side went on to win the League. Has Smith ever felt slightly threatened? I very much doubt it.
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:36 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7525
I'm not sure it's pride with Cunningham...more misguided expectations...his side isn't good enough where ours is.
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:37 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8633
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
have to agree with RD's previous post. While the squad isnt as bad as some are making out (backline is very poor though), these players can play MUCH better.

In every league game this season, its looked like a squad of players (bar 1 or 2) not really interested.

If they can get themselves up for another big game on the TV and beat wigan, you have to wonder about the mindset of the players.
Massive pessimist

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:22 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 633
If the players mind set has gone then we are in for a very poor season and whether we like it or not TS and RA will be walking a tight rope. It is their job to motivate the squad. By the looks of the last 4 games they have only managed this once and that was for a game that didn't count for anything in the "bread and butter" world.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:30 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1089
Ganson's Optician wrote:
What frustrates me is how nonchalant Smith always seems. I'm not asking him to throw players under the bus, like Cunningham, but a bit of pride wouldn't go amiss.

Take Wane, for example, after they lost to Widnes during the middle 8s. He stormed off in anger, after being asked whether he felt threatened - the answer of course was yes. A few weeks later, his side went on to win the League. Has Smith ever felt slightly threatened? I very much doubt it.


How Smith acts in front of a camera is completely different to how he is behind closed doors.

Smith had the lads back in training Sunday morning. He certainly isn't taking this form well.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:25 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7525
moving on... wrote:
How Smith acts in front of a camera is completely different to how he is behind closed doors.

Smith had the lads back in training Sunday morning. He certainly isn't taking this form well.

That's good to hear moving on and thanks to Morleys deckchair for watching my back.
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A MIDDLETON, Fatbelly, Google [Bot], grifter, Grimmy, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, langer the king, lister, mailman, mikej, rubber duckie, ScottyWire, shinymcshine, Snaggletooth, the flying biscuit, Uncle Rico and 233 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,6471,91875,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}