I don't believe we have 'rank average players' said on another thread....



How is it we can put up a decent effort against BB, then play a contrasting effort for the next 3?



TS was lost for words following the post match interview vs Salford.

He saw excuses for some individuals lapses, "kicks out on the full", etc... but he knew there is a bigger issue lying before him.



TS is in a position where he can see our team cannot be changed. He may be able to swap a bench spot for a starting spot, but that's about it. He looked all over physically frustrated at his predicament.



TS knows he cannot change this team for Wigan...and it's more or less out of TS hands that he cannot force a reaction from a threat of being dropped, that is whats frustrating him and he knows he has to take responsibility for this.



So our players must seriously pull their fingers out and address TS predicament for him...!

Possibly only Clark and Savelio have displayed to us they really wanted it and a desire to win when we were behind throughout the starting period of SL. The rest look to be going through the motions and almost look like they have already threw the towel in and just want the 80 mins over.



So our cards are dealt...the team unfortunately picks itself for the visit of the Pies.

My head thought tells me a Pies win without getting out of 2nd gear...anms Warrington are unable to find how to get out of 1st!

My heart tells me Warrington will step it up for this game and will grind out a win....but you know what?...that will be a bitter sweet end for me.

To step up and show that we are able to win is the whole point of this post.....MIND SET.



Hill is the only player with a champion leading mindset for u's and he sit's warching on...we are short of another champion leader on field. Unfortunately, Brown hasn't stepped up to take control of what I thought ought to be natural to him...perhaps that is also a mindset issue...he is afraid as the new boy and is sheepish?