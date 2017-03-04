WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:15 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7522
If TS goes Agar will go with him.
Briers will end up caretaker IMO
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:32 pm
unknownlegend
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 522
Location: West Hull
rubber duckie wrote:
If TS goes Agar will go with him.
Briers will end up caretaker IMO


Very difficult to shift is our Richard! Took our club from top 4 to bottom two in four seasons, seems he has not lost his touch. Still think you'll finish top and we will finish 7th? (logically Jim).
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:54 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7522
Personally I predict wakey to finish 6th above Sts and Leeds.
I'm a big fan of John Kear. Genuine nice guy that players want to play for and as a team....whereas TS wants players to play for themselves and better themselves individually.
I'd be very happy with him as coach. For sure if we get to Wembley , JK won't gamble on injured players in such a big game.
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:07 am
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 109
We are desperate aren't we? Desperate to get shut of Smith and desperate for options judging by some of the candidates on here. John Kear? Is that really the best we could hope for?
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:33 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7522
It's my choice. Read on mr desperate.
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:01 am
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 109
rubber duckie wrote:
It's my choice. Read on mr desperate.

Thankfully it won't be you making the decisions when the time comes.
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:57 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8341
It's depressing how our squad had depleted since 2009-11. It's going to take a while to fix. And when you have seasons where you recruit the likes of Bailey, Cox, Blythe, Wheeler, Hughes, Crosby, it's obvious we have recruitment problems.

There are some core players who are the standard in my view .

Ratchford
Brown
Lineham
Clark
Hill
Savellio (if he continues to develop well)
Currie
Westerman
Cooper (if he improves)
Atkins (on last seasons form)

The rest are pretty rank if we are being honest.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 2:15 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4985
Location: Over there
One name that rarely crops up but should is Jason Demetriou. A lot of Wakey fans have kept tabs on him since he packed in playing and went back to Aus. He won the league in his first season at the level below NRL, was recruited to the junior coaching staff at St George (I think), and then recruited to be Wayne Bennett's right-hand man. He's got steel and fire in his belly and is rising through the ranks in the NRL.

I'd like to think his heart would be at Wakey and could be tempted there first, and he still has a property in Wakey (again, I think), but he's a family man with school-age kids, so it might take money more than heart to tempt him over.
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:01 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13936
Location: NFL playoffs
Demetriou seems to have had a very promising start to his coaching career but he's landed a prestigious job there working under Bennett and has a fair chance of being groomed as his successor if he sticks around, so he might not be interested in SL at this point.

He has a Greek passport though so wouldn't need a work permit as an EU citizen....well for now.
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:23 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7522
I don't believe we have 'rank average players' said on another thread....

How is it we can put up a decent effort against BB, then play a contrasting effort for the next 3?

TS was lost for words following the post match interview vs Salford.
He saw excuses for some individuals lapses, "kicks out on the full", etc... but he knew there is a bigger issue lying before him.

TS is in a position where he can see our team cannot be changed. He may be able to swap a bench spot for a starting spot, but that's about it. He looked all over physically frustrated at his predicament.

TS knows he cannot change this team for Wigan...and it's more or less out of TS hands that he cannot force a reaction from a threat of being dropped, that is whats frustrating him and he knows he has to take responsibility for this.

So our players must seriously pull their fingers out and address TS predicament for him...!
Possibly only Clark and Savelio have displayed to us they really wanted it and a desire to win when we were behind throughout the starting period of SL. The rest look to be going through the motions and almost look like they have already threw the towel in and just want the 80 mins over.

So our cards are dealt...the team unfortunately picks itself for the visit of the Pies.
My head thought tells me a Pies win without getting out of 2nd gear...anms Warrington are unable to find how to get out of 1st!
My heart tells me Warrington will step it up for this game and will grind out a win....but you know what?...that will be a bitter sweet end for me.
To step up and show that we are able to win is the whole point of this post.....MIND SET.

Hill is the only player with a champion leading mindset for u's and he sit's warching on...we are short of another champion leader on field. Unfortunately, Brown hasn't stepped up to take control of what I thought ought to be natural to him...perhaps that is also a mindset issue...he is afraid as the new boy and is sheepish?
