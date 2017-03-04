|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7517
|
If TS goes Agar will go with him.
Briers will end up caretaker IMO
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:32 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 522
Location: West Hull
|
rubber duckie wrote:
If TS goes Agar will go with him.
Briers will end up caretaker IMO
Very difficult to shift is our Richard! Took our club from top 4 to bottom two in four seasons, seems he has not lost his touch. Still think you'll finish top and we will finish 7th? (logically Jim).
|
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:54 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7517
|
Personally I predict wakey to finish 6th above Sts and Leeds.
I'm a big fan of John Kear. Genuine nice guy that players want to play for and as a team....whereas TS wants players to play for themselves and better themselves individually.
I'd be very happy with him as coach. For sure if we get to Wembley , JK won't gamble on injured players in such a big game.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:07 am
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 108
|
We are desperate aren't we? Desperate to get shut of Smith and desperate for options judging by some of the candidates on here. John Kear? Is that really the best we could hope for?
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:33 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7517
|
It's my choice. Read on mr desperate.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:01 am
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 108
|
rubber duckie wrote:
It's my choice. Read on mr desperate.
Thankfully it won't be you making the decisions when the time comes.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:57 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8341
|
It's depressing how our squad had depleted since 2009-11. It's going to take a while to fix. And when you have seasons where you recruit the likes of Bailey, Cox, Blythe, Wheeler, Hughes, Crosby, it's obvious we have recruitment problems.
There are some core players who are the standard in my view .
Ratchford
Brown
Lineham
Clark
Hill
Savellio (if he continues to develop well)
Currie
Westerman
Cooper (if he improves)
Atkins (on last seasons form)
The rest are pretty rank if we are being honest.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 2:15 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4985
Location: Over there
|
One name that rarely crops up but should is Jason Demetriou. A lot of Wakey fans have kept tabs on him since he packed in coaching and went back to Aus. He won the league in his first season at the level below NRL, was recruited to the junior coaching staff at St George (I think), and then recruited to be Wayne Bennett's right-hand man. He's got steel and fire in his belly and is rising through the ranks in the NRL.
I'd like to think his heart would be at Wakey and could be tempted there first, and he still has a property in Wakey (again, I think), but he's a family man with school-age kids, so it might take money more than heart to tempt him over.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
