One name that rarely crops up but should is Jason Demetriou. A lot of Wakey fans have kept tabs on him since he packed in coaching and went back to Aus. He won the league in his first season at the level below NRL, was recruited to the junior coaching staff at St George (I think), and then recruited to be Wayne Bennett's right-hand man. He's got steel and fire in his belly and is rising through the ranks in the NRL.



I'd like to think his heart would be at Wakey and could be tempted there first, and he still has a property in Wakey (again, I think), but he's a family man with school-age kids, so it might take money more than heart to tempt him over.