It's depressing how our squad had depleted since 2009-11. It's going to take a while to fix. And when you have seasons where you recruit the likes of Bailey, Cox, Blythe, Wheeler, Hughes, Crosby, it's obvious we have recruitment problems.



There are some core players who are the standard in my view .



Ratchford

Brown

Lineham

Clark

Hill

Savellio (if he continues to develop well)

Currie

Westerman

Cooper (if he improves)

Atkins (on last seasons form)



The rest are pretty rank if we are being honest.