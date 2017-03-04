WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:15 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7515
If TS goes Agar will go with him.
Briers will end up caretaker IMO
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:32 pm
unknownlegend
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 521
Location: West Hull
rubber duckie wrote:
If TS goes Agar will go with him.
Briers will end up caretaker IMO


Very difficult to shift is our Richard! Took our club from top 4 to bottom two in four seasons, seems he has not lost his touch. Still think you'll finish top and we will finish 7th? (logically Jim).
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:54 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7515
Personally I predict wakey to finish 6th above Sts and Leeds.
I'm a big fan of John Kear. Genuine nice guy that players want to play for and as a team....whereas TS wants players to play for themselves and better themselves individually.
I'd be very happy with him as coach. For sure if we get to Wembley , JK won't gamble on injured players in such a big game.
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:07 am
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 108
We are desperate aren't we? Desperate to get shut of Smith and desperate for options judging by some of the candidates on here. John Kear? Is that really the best we could hope for?
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:33 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7515
It's my choice. Read on mr desperate.
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:01 am
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 108
rubber duckie wrote:
It's my choice. Read on mr desperate.

Thankfully it won't be you making the decisions when the time comes.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
c}