its a shame that after all the great memories he gave us all those years ago, its going to end badly.
i wonder how long it takes for the situation to go 'full cullen'.
If we end up 0-5 or even 0-6 it will come to a head i think.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:46 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
its a shame that after all the great memories he gave us all those years ago, its going to end badly.
i wonder how long it takes for the situation to go 'full cullen'.
If we end up 0-5 or even 0-6 it will come to a head i think.
Remember it only went "Full Cullen" as we had to prise his stiff white fingers off the levers of power, as he realised he was not getting a gig elsewhere afterwards. TS may go one or two ways. He may be a proud man and do the decent thing or he may be stubborn, not seeing what is obvious and plough on regardless.
If TS does go and the replacement is Agar I think this board will break. Call it a coincidence but the decline in the attractiveness of our play has come under his tenure.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:54 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Remember it only went "Full Cullen" as we had to prise his stiff white fingers off the levers of power, as he realised he was not getting a gig elsewhere afterwards. TS may go one or two ways. He may be a proud man and do the decent thing or he may be stubborn, not seeing what is obvious and plough on regardless.
If TS does go and the replacement is Agar I think this board will break. Call it a coincidence but the decline in the attractiveness of our play has come under his tenure.
'i dont coach the attacking plays, i leave that up to the players'
that was fine with Briers, Monaghan and Hodgson around... not so now..... when he lost those guys, he lost the people coaching the plays.... i think he realised he needed to do something. So in comes Agar to take over that side of things.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:58 pm
I wonder if a hammering by Wigan will be the catalyst.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:58 pm
Wires71 wrote:
I wonder if a hammering by Wigan will be the catalyst.
Sounds like you're hoping we get one.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:04 pm
Wires71 wrote:
I wonder if a hammering by Wigan will be the catalyst.
Not gonna happen, too many of our strike players out injured. We may grind out a win, but not a hammering.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:21 pm
Geoff wrote:
Not gonna happen, too many of our strike players out injured. We may grind out a win, but not a hammering.
Surely you mean a close loss + not a hammering!Wigan will win comfortably.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:53 pm
If TS does go and the replacement is Agar I think this board will break. Call it a coincidence but the decline in the attractiveness of our play has come under his tenure.[/quote]
If your replacement is Agar be prepared to lose the million pound game against Rovers, he had a terrible record against them when he coached (?) us!! It may not come to that (you'll probably be playing London)
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:56 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Remember it only went "Full Cullen" as we had to prise his stiff white fingers off the levers of power, as he realised he was not getting a gig elsewhere afterwards. TS may go one or two ways. He may be a proud man and do the decent thing or he may be stubborn, not seeing what is obvious and plough on regardless.
If TS does go and the replacement is Agar I think this board will break. Call it a coincidence but the decline in the attractiveness of our play has come under his tenure.
Who do you think we would get if we parted company with Smith at this point?
Your suggestions of Des Hasler, Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett are all at the start of an NRL season, do you think it's realistic that any of them will come over to Warrington at this point?
I'd also be surprised if Daryl Powell wanted to quit Castleford at this point with his team looking so good.
So Agar is a likely option although given what you said about the decline in attractiveness of our play coming under his tenure - what about Willie Poching? Our best era co-incided with him being on the coaching staff.
I would expect that the other favourites would be Steve McNamara or Paul Anderson, Denis Betts may also be in the frame after several seasons of getting Widnes to punch above their weight.
A name out of left field could be David Kidwell if he could combine the job with NZ national team.
Another left field could be Kevin Sinfield, if he is interested in coaching. He's got a job at the RFL for now, and perhaps he has the secret nudge from Leeds that if he wants to be a head coach they can facilitate, but maybe he would be interested in cutting his coaching teeth at another SL club.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:05 pm
if Smith walks now, or is removed, then i think the club might make a short term appointment.. which would probably be Agar.
bad times.
