its a shame that after all the great memories he gave us all those years ago, its going to end badly.
i wonder how long it takes for the situation to go 'full cullen'.
If we end up 0-5 or even 0-6 it will come to a head i think.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:46 pm
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:46 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
its a shame that after all the great memories he gave us all those years ago, its going to end badly.
i wonder how long it takes for the situation to go 'full cullen'.
If we end up 0-5 or even 0-6 it will come to a head i think.
Remember it only went "Full Cullen" as we had to prise his stiff white fingers off the levers of power, as he realised he was not getting a gig elsewhere afterwards. TS may go one or two ways. He may be a proud man and do the decent thing or he may be stubborn, not seeing what is obvious and plough on regardless.
If TS does go and the replacement is Agar I think this board will break. Call it a coincidence but the decline in the attractiveness of our play has come under his tenure.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:54 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Remember it only went "Full Cullen" as we had to prise his stiff white fingers off the levers of power, as he realised he was not getting a gig elsewhere afterwards. TS may go one or two ways. He may be a proud man and do the decent thing or he may be stubborn, not seeing what is obvious and plough on regardless.
If TS does go and the replacement is Agar I think this board will break. Call it a coincidence but the decline in the attractiveness of our play has come under his tenure.
'i dont coach the attacking plays, i leave that up to the players'
that was fine with Briers, Monaghan and Hodgson around... not so now..... when he lost those guys, he lost the people coaching the plays.... i think he realised he needed to do something. So in comes Agar to take over that side of things.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:54 pm
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:58 pm
I wonder if a hammering by Wigan will be the catalyst.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:58 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Wires71 wrote:
I wonder if a hammering by Wigan will be the catalyst.
Sounds like you're hoping we get one.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:04 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Wires71 wrote:
I wonder if a hammering by Wigan will be the catalyst.
Not gonna happen, too many of our strike players out injured. We may grind out a win, but not a hammering.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:21 pm
Geoff wrote:
Not gonna happen, too many of our strike players out injured. We may grind out a win, but not a hammering.
Surely you mean a close loss + not a hammering!Wigan will win comfortably.
