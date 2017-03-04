morleys_deckchair wrote:
its a shame that after all the great memories he gave us all those years ago, its going to end badly.
i wonder how long it takes for the situation to go 'full cullen'.
If we end up 0-5 or even 0-6 it will come to a head i think.
Remember it only went "Full Cullen" as we had to prise his stiff white fingers off the levers of power, as he realised he was not getting a gig elsewhere afterwards. TS may go one or two ways. He may be a proud man and do the decent thing or he may be stubborn, not seeing what is obvious and plough on regardless.
If TS does go and the replacement is Agar I think this board will break. Call it a coincidence but the decline in the attractiveness of our play has come under his tenure.
