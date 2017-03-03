the flying biscuit wrote: But we haven't won a tap when it comes to grand finals

we are just the best of the rest....We haven't had a golden generation at all. ....We had Lee briers and Michael Monaghan....



We've half replaced monas with Clark and still haven't found a replacement for Briers and have never had a scrum half we've been happy with since Nat Wood.



It just feels like we are winging it from year to year because we've got money. .....

It's certainly true that we have consistently bought players, but TS also tried to win the GF with an old squad. In fact we used to get hassle from other posters about it on a regular basis. You only need to go back to 2012 / 2013 and see that we had Bret Hodgson, Chris Bridge (crocked), Lee Briers, Adrian Morley, Monas, Gareth Carvell (crocked), Micky Higham, Paul wood etc. None of them were spring chickens. We should have been recruiting some quality younger players at that point ( or before) rather than trying to squeeze the last drip from the grape pulp. Instead we had a very unbalanced squad with a lot of youngsters at the other end - Rhys Evans, Williams, GOB, Currie, Laithwaite, Dwyer. I think we were guilty of not planning for the future. Then of course the inevitable happened and we lost a lot of high quality players very quickly.Time will tell whether or not TS can finally nail the GF, but for me his big drawback is longer term planning, and perhaps also being unrealistically optimistic about the quality of the players in his squad.