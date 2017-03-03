|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 284
Location: Manchester
|
Ganson's Optician wrote:
I found myself at Rochdale v Halifax on Sunday afternoon; Blythe had an absolute shocker. Last year, Bradford fans had very few good words to say about him. So unless you are aware of something which I am missing, forgive me for struggling to understand where or how he will fit into a squad which has to be winning Super League this year!
Has to? We don't have the backs to win SL
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:33 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 781
|
For all this negativity, Smith has navigated a huge transition for the club. From the 2012 GF team, only Ratchford, Westwood and Hill were in the squad last year (plus Cooper this season), so if we're being realistic, he has reached major finals with two Warrington teams.
Looking at the Saints, Bradford and Leeds teams at the end of their golden generation, I think we've faired ok. The important thing to do is to back up last year with another trophy this season, and I'm confident we can do that. It's just a shame people don't really recognise the LLS as a trophy
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:09 am
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2942Location:
newton-le-willows
|
The sky publicity machine has turned the GF into the must have victory.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35184
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
ninearches wrote:
The sky publicity machine has turned the GF into the must have victory.
publicity machine nothing, It IS the point of the season that we play.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:29 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7505
|
Barbed Wire wrote:
For all this negativity, Smith has navigated a huge transition for the club. From the 2012 GF team, only Ratchford, Westwood and Hill were in the squad last year (plus Cooper this season), so if we're being realistic, he has reached major finals with two Warrington teams.
Looking at the Saints, Bradford and Leeds teams at the end of their golden generation, I think we've faired ok. The important thing to do is to back up last year with another trophy this season, and I'm confident we can do that. It's just a shame people don't really recognise the LLS as a trophy
Transition at Wigan seems to be a smooth way of life.
It's not even a talking point there.
They just keep churning them out and the biggest export for other clubs ate there surplus to requirements.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:08 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 143
Location: Dubai
|
ninearches wrote:
The sky publicity machine has turned the GF into the must have victory.
I know what you mean, and it's a little unfair that the best team over the course of the year isn't recognised more for their achievements.
However, all clubs know the way the system works and plan accordingly for the aim of winning the knockout competition at the end of the regular season. So even though Leeds winning from 5th seemed unfair to the team who finished top, it was known at the start of that season that the teams would have to peak for the playoffs and not necessarily benefit from winning the league.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5129
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Barbed Wire wrote:
Looking at the Saints, Bradford and Leeds teams at the end of their golden generation, I think we've faired ok.
But we haven't won a tap when it comes to grand finals
we are just the best of the rest....We haven't had a golden generation at all. ....We had Lee briers and Michael Monaghan....
We've half replaced monas with Clark and still haven't found a replacement for Briers and have never had a scrum half we've been happy with since Nat Wood.
It just feels like we are winging it from year to year because we've got money. .....
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:30 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3397
Location: On the road to Hell with Chris Rea.
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
But we haven't won a tap when it comes to grand finals
we are just the best of the rest....We haven't had a golden generation at all. ....We had Lee briers and Michael Monaghan....
We've half replaced monas with Clark and still haven't found a replacement for Briers and have never had a scrum half we've been happy with since Nat Wood.
It just feels like we are winging it from year to year because we've got money. .....
It's certainly true that we have consistently bought players, but TS also tried to win the GF with an old squad. In fact we used to get hassle from other posters about it on a regular basis. You only need to go back to 2012 / 2013 and see that we had Bret Hodgson, Chris Bridge (crocked), Lee Briers, Adrian Morley, Monas, Gareth Carvell (crocked), Micky Higham, Paul wood etc. None of them were spring chickens. We should have been recruiting some quality younger players at that point ( or before) rather than trying to squeeze the last drip from the grape pulp. Instead we had a very unbalanced squad with a lot of youngsters at the other end - Rhys Evans, Williams, GOB, Currie, Laithwaite, Dwyer. I think we were guilty of not planning for the future. Then of course the inevitable happened and we lost a lot of high quality players very quickly.
Time will tell whether or not TS can finally nail the GF, but for me his big drawback is longer term planning, and perhaps also being unrealistically optimistic about the quality of the players in his squad.
|