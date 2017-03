ninearches wrote: The sky publicity machine has turned the GF into the must have victory.

I know what you mean, and it's a little unfair that the best team over the course of the year isn't recognised more for their achievements.However, all clubs know the way the system works and plan accordingly for the aim of winning the knockout competition at the end of the regular season. So even though Leeds winning from 5th seemed unfair to the team who finished top, it was known at the start of that season that the teams would have to peak for the playoffs and not necessarily benefit from winning the league.