Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8327
ninearches wrote:
Either way,i'm sure Tony is more than pleased for the advice offered on this forum.
He'll sure be happier with that than the league position he finds himself in.
Seriously if Matty Blythe becomes a 3/4 option then it's all gone to pot.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:51 pm
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 576
Wires71 wrote:
He'll sure be happier with that than the league position he finds himself in.
Seriously if Matty Blythe becomes a 3/4 option then it's all gone to pot.
Matty Blythe is a slower version of Rhys Evans, they don't have half a rugby brain between them.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:17 pm
fez1
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1355
Gordon Bennett - the guy hasn't even played for us since he returned and he's getting stick.
That's forums I suppose.....
Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:26 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3537
Location: M62 Corridor
fez1 wrote:
Gordon Bennett - the guy hasn't even played for us since he returned and he's getting stick.
That's forums I suppose.....
I found myself at Rochdale v Halifax on Sunday afternoon; Blythe had an absolute shocker. Last year, Bradford fans had very few good words to say about him. So unless you are aware of something which I am missing, forgive me for struggling to understand where or how he will fit into a squad which has to be winning Super League this year!
Deus Dat Incrementum
Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:34 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 654
Ganson's Optician wrote:
I found myself at Rochdale v Halifax on Sunday afternoon; Blythe had an absolute shocker. Last year, Bradford fans had very few good words to say about him. So unless you are aware of something which I am missing, forgive me for struggling to understand where or how he will fit into a squad which has to be winning Super League this year!
At the time of his signing my immediate assumption was that he had been signed to form part of the reserve squad. By all accounts he is a good trainer and has a good attitude, the right sort of guy we need in that set up.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:13 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 100
Ganson's Optician wrote:
I found myself at Rochdale v Halifax on Sunday afternoon; Blythe had an absolute shocker. Last year, Bradford fans had very few good words to say about him. So unless you are aware of something which I am missing, forgive me for struggling to understand where or how he will fit into a squad which has to be winning Super League this year!
He's clearly not in Tony Smith's plans when it comes to our starting 17, is he? He's nothing more than a squad player who will fill in when or if needed. He's a step up from Laithwaite and Wheeler, so what's the big deal? Matty Blythe being a versatile squad option, on peanuts, is hardly going to dictate whether we win the Grand Final or not I wouldn't have thought.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:10 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13927
Location: NFL playoffs
Wires71 wrote:
Why has this debate conflated the issue of "When is Smiths time up" and the relative merits of Daryl Powell?
Because when one coach goes out you have to get another coach in so the relative merits are important. And Powell would be very likely to be at or near the top of our list.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:53 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8327
sally cinnamon wrote:
Because when one coach goes out you have to get another coach in so the relative merits are important. And Powell would be very likely to be at or near the top of our list.
Ah I see, succession planning? We don't usually bother with that
