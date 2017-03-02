Ganson's Optician wrote: I found myself at Rochdale v Halifax on Sunday afternoon; Blythe had an absolute shocker. Last year, Bradford fans had very few good words to say about him. So unless you are aware of something which I am missing, forgive me for struggling to understand where or how he will fit into a squad which has to be winning Super League this year!

He's clearly not in Tony Smith's plans when it comes to our starting 17, is he? He's nothing more than a squad player who will fill in when or if needed. He's a step up from Laithwaite and Wheeler, so what's the big deal? Matty Blythe being a versatile squad option, on peanuts, is hardly going to dictate whether we win the Grand Final or not I wouldn't have thought.