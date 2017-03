Ganson's Optician wrote: I found myself at Rochdale v Halifax on Sunday afternoon; Blythe had an absolute shocker. Last year, Bradford fans had very few good words to say about him. So unless you are aware of something which I am missing, forgive me for struggling to understand where or how he will fit into a squad which has to be winning Super League this year!

At the time of his signing my immediate assumption was that he had been signed to form part of the reserve squad. By all accounts he is a good trainer and has a good attitude, the right sort of guy we need in that set up.