Dezzies_right_hook wrote:

ok so at what point do we decide that smith is not the man to win us the gf?? 10 years of being the nearly men ??? getting to finals is great but its winning them that counts, if we had been robbed in a final or were on the end of some harsh decisions maybe but we have been ahead and lost in finals too many times.





my point is that given the previous 8/9 years incharge we look nowhere near even capable of winning one, and the team today is not a patch on the 2012 team so he has had his chance and not taken it. if Powell Bennet or any other top grade manager becomes available why should we not try to get them to come to warrington?? I don't think theres an immediate rush to replace smith however the reasoning not to does not make sense to me. any new coach or manager would be a risk if they have won a cup does not mean that they will win cups with us same way that a manager who has won noting wouldn't be able to get a side to win the gf. harking back a few years for the cc wins as a reason to keep him on. if smith was as good as some would have us believe then every other team in the super league would be desperate to sign him as would many nrl clubs but they are not.



again I'm nit calling for his immediate sacking but think that its time the club started to look and sound out possible replacements for him irrespective of if he wins a trophy or not this year, the replacement may agree to a move in two years or something not everyone can just walk away from contracts a la denny!!!