Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 5:53 pm
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
ok so at what point do we decide that smith is not the man to win us the gf?? 10 years of being the nearly men ??? getting to finals is great but its winning them that counts, if we had been robbed in a final or were on the end of some harsh decisions maybe but we have been ahead and lost in finals too many times.


my point is that given the previous 8/9 years incharge we look nowhere near even capable of winning one, and the team today is not a patch on the 2012 team so he has had his chance and not taken it. if Powell Bennet or any other top grade manager becomes available why should we not try to get them to come to warrington?? I don't think theres an immediate rush to replace smith however the reasoning not to does not make sense to me. any new coach or manager would be a risk if they have won a cup does not mean that they will win cups with us same way that a manager who has won noting wouldn't be able to get a side to win the gf. harking back a few years for the cc wins as a reason to keep him on. if smith was as good as some would have us believe then every other team in the super league would be desperate to sign him as would many nrl clubs but they are not.

again I'm nit calling for his immediate sacking but think that its time the club started to look and sound out possible replacements for him irrespective of if he wins a trophy or not this year, the replacement may agree to a move in two years or something not everyone can just walk away from contracts a la denny!!!


Exactly my view. I want Smith to sort the obvious deficiencies. Other clubs manage to have a decent backline within the same salary cap.

There is a point though where, surely, if winning the GF is the club's objective that we need to change something if we continually fail to do so. I merely suggested perhaps the end of this season is the time. Seems to me opinion is split and bizarrely some are quite happy for the situation to continue ad mortem.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:14 pm
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
does our future manager need to have won a grand final or an nrl final?? or do the club need to believe that that the new guy can win the gf with warrington.

Powell is mentioned a lot would we be more of an attacking threat with him in charge probably yes, would we have a tactically astute manager that can set his team up to play the opposition yes these are two things that we are lacking at the moment and if look back over smiths time these have been deficiencies in most of his warrington teams, he was lucky to have had the players he had in 2011/12 as we had some intelligent rugby players today thats not the case.


Is this no exactly what TS did in the match against Brisbane? Or at Wembley against Huddersfield or Leeds (twice)?
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:43 pm
The main problem seems to be that Cas did to us what we did to Brisbane the week before, fast out of the blocks & took them apart in the first half.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:39 pm
Asgardian13 wrote:
Is this no exactly what TS did in the match against Brisbane? Or at Wembley against Huddersfield or Leeds (twice)?


I think it's the three GF losses which spring to mind.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:23 am
Daryl Powell hasn't been in a Grand Final, he's had two Challenge Cup finals and lost both.

If he had got Castleford to three Grand Finals and lost them all would that make him a less attractive option for us compared to never having been there.
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:03 am
sally cinnamon wrote:
Daryl Powell hasn't been in a Grand Final, he's had two Challenge Cup finals and lost both.

If he had got Castleford to three Grand Finals and lost them all would that make him a less attractive option for us compared to never having been there.


Why has this debate conflated the issue of "When is Smiths time up" and the relative merits of Daryl Powell?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:47 am
Wires71 wrote:
Why has this debate conflated the issue of "When is Smiths time up" and the relative merits of Daryl Powell?

Agreed, this (as I see it) is not a discussion for winding up the tenure of TS but one aimed at resolving the obvious deficiencies in the current squad and in particular the starting 17.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:23 am
Maybe Mr Smith thought the better recruitment option for this season would be to load up with mobile young forwards who could interchange into playing centre if necessary. Maybe his preferred option when his players are fit will be a choice between Ratchford & Currie among his starting threequarters ,& isn't Matty Blyth also a centre cum second row.
Either way,i'm sure Tony is more than pleased for the advice offered on this forum.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:36 am
ninearches wrote:
Maybe Mr Smith thought the better recruitment option for this season would be to load up with mobile young forwards who could interchange into playing centre if necessary. Maybe his preferred option when his players are fit will be a choice between Ratchford & Currie among his starting threequarters ,& isn't Matty Blyth also a centre cum second row.
Either way,i'm sure Tony is more than pleased for the advice offered on this forum.


Loading up with young forwards who drop into the centre position is a wonderful idea, but not dropping out of form players is the exact opposite and that the crux of the debate, I look forward to watching Dominic and Andre racing through the line and putting their respective winger in for the tries.
c}