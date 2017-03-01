sally cinnamon wrote: Wires71 what about this scenario.



It's Warrington v Wigan in the Grand Final again this October. Warrington are 19-2 up at half time but gradually lose grip of the game in the second half as Shaun Wane once again gets Wigan back firing and they fight back with two tries. In the last minute, a Warrington mistake in our own half gives Wigan possession and they score in the corner to make it 19-18. Morgan Escare has the kick to win the game.



If he kicks it, would it be best for the future of the club to replace Tony Smith with Daryl Powell for 2018?



What about if he misses it, does that mean it's best for the future of the club to keep Smith rather than Powell?

I enjoy your posts on here and I like your thinking.To me, fans of all sport and especially the media and a lot of coaches are loath to accept that 'luck' plays a huge part in creating winners and losers. If Gidley had taken a better option on the last play in the GF Tony Smith would have been a winning coach. Nothing whatsoever to do with Smith of course. And Wane would have lost three finals in a row and would have been branded (by many Wigan fans as a 'bottler') as a serial loser.Coaches pick the team and prepare the tactics and then once the game starts it's out of their hands and subject to the bounce of the ball, refereeing decisions and players making uncharacteristic errors.All last season I argued on the Wigan board that Wane is the best man for us. And I'm pretty sure that Tony Smith is the right man for Wire. With luck he could have won the treble last year.Calling for the head of the coach is utter nonsense. The RFL hardly handed Wire an easy start. Away to Cats and then Cas at home with Brisbane in the middle. Wigan got Salford and Widnes (which we nearly messed up). The games against NRL teams take a lot out of the players and you will suffer for a good few weeks yet.You only get rid of a coach if he is making a complete mess of things - not when you are the most consistent team in the league. Darryl Powell is a poor man's Tony Smith. He offers nothing that TS couldn't do. There is no pressure on him at Cas where success is a top 4 finish. Wire fans, be careful what you wish for I'd say!