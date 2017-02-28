|
newton-le-willows
Wasn't our former successful reserve coach Richard Marshall touted at one time as a future Smith successor?
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:28 am
Asgardian13 wrote:
if you look at the stats from the Brisbane game (League Express had them) Evans and Russell were both outstanding in their different ways. Russel's try also took a lot of scoring. We were very good against the Broncos, not so much in the other two games.
Whats the point in having two players who have outstanding games every other month? Would much rather bring players like Livett into the squad who are consistent every week. The fact still remains. We are accommodating player like Atkins, Evans and Russell week in, week out and have done for too long.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:02 am
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Imagine thinking Des Hasler, Wayne Bennett or Craig Bellamy would be available for us.
Imagine thinking Langer and Johns would be available to us.
Just needs some ambition and £££.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:06 am
A MIDDLETON wrote:
Sick of hearing all this tripe!
Alex Ferguson was one game away from getting the sack, Mark Robins scored a match-winner,and the rest is history........T.S. will get it right!
Nice analogy but to slightly undermine it Alex Ferguson was 3.5 years into his reign then. Not 8 years.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:16 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Imagine thinking Langer and Johns would be available to us.
Just needs some ambition and £££.
You're going back almost 20 years ago. One came out of retirement and the other came over for three games so I don't see how that's comparable.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:44 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
You're going back almost 20 years ago. One came out of retirement and the other came over for three games so I don't see how that's comparable.
Yep you are right, I'm in a dream land we could never aspire to getting anyone else other than Tony Smith and certainly not a top NRL coach with a track record.
I must have also dreamt that Tim Sheens was coaching Hull KR and that he had won 4 NRL Grand Finals with 2 separate teams.
Anyway most of the blinkered on here were advocating more time for Paul Cullen when it was clear he should have gone years earlier. I suspect the same will happen again.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:47 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Yep you are right, I'm in a dream land we could never aspire to getting anyone else other than Tony Smith and certainly not a top NRL coach with a track record.
I must have also dreamt that Tim Sheens was coaching Hull KR and that he had won 4 NRL Grand Finals with 2 separate teams.
Anyway most of the blinkered on here were advocating more time for Paul Cullen when it was clear he should have gone years earlier. I suspect the same will happen again.
Tim Sheens won trophies but a long time ago, so him going to Salford / Hull KR was more a reflection of the fact he didn't have the top clubs still in for him. Similar to Brian Noble going to Salford or now Toronto or Ian Millward going to Leigh.
If we appointed Sheens, Noble or Millward we would be getting someone with history but would we see that as a positive move forward.
Back in the Cullen era, I agreed with you, we had him about 2 years too long, and he did have his loyalists that would have supported him whatever. With Cullen we were clearly slipping backwards. The peak point of his era was probably Andrew Johns debut at the HJ, from that day onwards there was a steady decline, that was punctuated by the occasional thrilling win, but we were clearly mired around the fringes of the playoffs. With TS, we actually improved over the last 12 months, compared to the year or two before. We topped the league table and reached two finals. Your argument that Smith has gone on too long is based on the fact losing those Grand Finals, plus the fact we lost a couple before. It's not like Cullen where the direction of travel is backwards, the argument about changing the coach here would be if we think something extra is needed to get us over the line in the big ones. It's like Leeds around 2004 where Daryl Powell had got rid of the old Leeds culture of big names that flatter to deceive but was losing finals and semi finals, and Gary Hetherington made a change (ie getting rid of his mate) to bring in someone he thought would bring an edge to take them to the next level, and it worked.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:49 am
sally cinnamon wrote:
Tim Sheens won trophies but a long time ago, so him going to Salford / Hull KR was more a reflection of the fact he didn't have the top clubs still in for him. Similar to Brian Noble going to Salford or now Toronto or Ian Millward going to Leigh.
If we appointed Sheens, Noble or Millward we would be getting someone with history but would we see that as a positive move forward.
Back in the Cullen era, I agreed with you, we had him about 2 years too long, and he did have his loyalists that would have supported him whatever. With Cullen we were clearly slipping backwards. The peak point of his era was probably Andrew Johns debut at the HJ, from that day onwards there was a steady decline, that was punctuated by the occasional thrilling win, but we were clearly mired around the fringes of the playoffs. With TS, we actually improved over the last 12 months, compared to the year or two before. We topped the league table and reached two finals. Your argument that Smith has gone on too long is based on the fact losing those Grand Finals, plus the fact we lost a couple before. It's not like Cullen where the direction of travel is backwards, the argument about changing the coach here would be if we think something extra is needed to get us over the line in the big ones. It's like Leeds around 2004 where Daryl Powell had got rid of the old Leeds culture of big names that flatter to deceive but was losing finals and semi finals, and Gary Hetherington made a change (ie getting rid of his mate) to bring in someone he thought would bring an edge to take them to the next level, and it worked.
OK. We seem to keep moving the argument though. Firstly it's we can never aspire to get a top NRL coach. Then when I point out that Hull KR have done exactly that it's "we can never get an NRL coach who has won things recently". Incidentally Sheens last GF win was only 2 seasons before Smiths.
Agree about Cullen, we were clearly slipping backward. Despite our squad quality and playing style slipping backward I am not arguing that Smith has gone on too long yet, but if we end this season having failed again we may as well make the change.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:38 am
Wires71 wrote:
Yep you are right, I'm in a dream land we could never aspire to getting anyone else other than Tony Smith and certainly not a top NRL coach with a track record.
I must have also dreamt that Tim Sheens was coaching Hull KR and that he had won 4 NRL Grand Finals with 2 separate teams.
Anyway most of the blinkered on here were advocating more time for Paul Cullen when it was clear he should have gone years earlier. I suspect the same will happen again.
I don't remember saying that we couldn't get anyone else other than Smith, just the three that you've mentioned wouldn't leave their NRL clubs to come here at the moment no matter what you say.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:10 am
Wires71 wrote:
Nice analogy but to slightly undermine it Alex Ferguson was 3.5 years into his reign then. Not 8 years.
When he won the FA Cup not the Premier League title
