Asgardian13 wrote: if you look at the stats from the Brisbane game (League Express had them) Evans and Russell were both outstanding in their different ways. Russel's try also took a lot of scoring. We were very good against the Broncos, not so much in the other two games.

Whats the point in having two players who have outstanding games every other month? Would much rather bring players like Livett into the squad who are consistent every week. The fact still remains. We are accommodating player like Atkins, Evans and Russell week in, week out and have done for too long.