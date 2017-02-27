moving on... wrote: I don't for the fife of me understand why we are STILL accommodating Evans, Russell and Atkins in the team. As soon as the ball is spread to Evans all attacking play completely stops. Atkins, Yeah he can hit a good line but the two vital tribute a centre must have, create space and pass to his winger, he doesn't possess. He can't do either! Russell must be the only Winger/fullback (Apparently) in the world who: Can't pass, can't catch, can't position himself, and can't defend... But yeah he's got a good scoot so that ok apparently.



We've been crying out for two Centres and at least one winger now for years and the problem STILL hasn't been addressed.

if you look at the stats from the Brisbane game (League Express had them) Evans and Russell were both outstanding in their different ways. Russel's try also took a lot of scoring. We were very good against the Broncos, not so much in the other two games. However, as others have said Castleford are an extremely good team and any opponent will need to be at their best to beat them this year.As I mentioned in an earlier post, I'm with Sally Cinnamon, dumping TS for a completely inexperienced coach just because some fans have 'had enough' is a ridiculous idea.