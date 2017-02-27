A MIDDLETON wrote:
Sick of hearing all this tripe!
Alex Ferguson was one game away from getting the sack, Mark Robins scored a match-winner,and the rest is history........T.S. will get it right!
Maybe he will maybe he won't.
But you can't deny this is the slowest backline in SuperLeague, all assembled by Smith, despite having the most monetary resources at his disposal
If you can name me a less effective right side partnership in SuperLeague than Russell and Evans I'd be surprised