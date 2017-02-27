WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:15 am
A MIDDLETON wrote:
Sick of hearing all this tripe!
Alex Ferguson was one game away from getting the sack, Mark Robins scored a match-winner,and the rest is history........T.S. will get it right!


Maybe he will maybe he won't.

But you can't deny this is the slowest backline in SuperLeague, all assembled by Smith, despite having the most monetary resources at his disposal

If you can name me a less effective right side partnership in SuperLeague than Russell and Evans I'd be surprised

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:36 pm
A MIDDLETON wrote:
Sick of hearing all this tripe!
Alex Ferguson was one game away from getting the sack, Mark Robins scored a match-winner,and the rest is history........T.S. will get it right!


I was hoping that Tony Smith would get it right, a number of people wanted him to step down after 3 grand final losses.
But I was ok for him to continue ,as last year we topped the table and lost out in both finals by very fine margins..
Everyone could see that we had a full back on the wing and a centre who never scores try's and creates nothing.. We were linked with a number of players but Tony Smith signed 3 forwards and resigned Matty Blythe!! Nothing to address the issues in the 3/4 line...
He had the opportunity to get it right in the off season but he recruited in the wrong areas.. It's not tripe we are bottom of the table with a tough run of fixtures to come..
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:11 pm
I don't for the fife of me understand why we are STILL accommodating Evans, Russell and Atkins in the team. As soon as the ball is spread to Evans all attacking play completely stops. Atkins, Yeah he can hit a good line but the two vital tribute a centre must have, create space and pass to his winger, he doesn't possess. He can't do either! Russell must be the only Winger/fullback (Apparently) in the world who: Can't pass, can't catch, can't position himself, and can't defend... But yeah he's got a good scoot so that ok apparently.

We've been crying out for two Centres and at least one winger now for years and the problem STILL hasn't been addressed.
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:12 pm
Wayne Bennett; last pot six years ago.

Craig Bellamy; four years ago.
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:49 pm
Imagine thinking Des Hasler, Wayne Bennett or Craig Bellamy would be available for us.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:48 pm
A MIDDLETON wrote:
Sick of hearing all this tripe!
Alex Ferguson was one game away from getting the sack, Mark Robins scored a match-winner,and the rest is history........T.S. will get it right!

brilliant
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:08 pm
moving on... wrote:
I don't for the fife of me understand why we are STILL accommodating Evans, Russell and Atkins in the team. As soon as the ball is spread to Evans all attacking play completely stops. Atkins, Yeah he can hit a good line but the two vital tribute a centre must have, create space and pass to his winger, he doesn't possess. He can't do either! Russell must be the only Winger/fullback (Apparently) in the world who: Can't pass, can't catch, can't position himself, and can't defend... But yeah he's got a good scoot so that ok apparently.

We've been crying out for two Centres and at least one winger now for years and the problem STILL hasn't been addressed.


if you look at the stats from the Brisbane game (League Express had them) Evans and Russell were both outstanding in their different ways. Russel's try also took a lot of scoring. We were very good against the Broncos, not so much in the other two games. However, as others have said Castleford are an extremely good team and any opponent will need to be at their best to beat them this year.

As I mentioned in an earlier post, I'm with Sally Cinnamon, dumping TS for a completely inexperienced coach just because some fans have 'had enough' is a ridiculous idea.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:34 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Imagine thinking Des Hasler, Wayne Bennett or Craig Bellamy would be available for us.


The blue chip NRL coaches never tend to come to the UK. How many NRL winning coaches have come to SL clubs? Tim Sheens at Salford thats about it.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
