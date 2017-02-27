A MIDDLETON wrote: Sick of hearing all this tripe!

Alex Ferguson was one game away from getting the sack, Mark Robins scored a match-winner,and the rest is history........T.S. will get it right!

I was hoping that Tony Smith would get it right, a number of people wanted him to step down after 3 grand final losses.But I was ok for him to continue ,as last year we topped the table and lost out in both finals by very fine margins..Everyone could see that we had a full back on the wing and a centre who never scores try's and creates nothing.. We were linked with a number of players but Tony Smith signed 3 forwards and resigned Matty Blythe!! Nothing to address the issues in the 3/4 line...He had the opportunity to get it right in the off season but he recruited in the wrong areas.. It's not tripe we are bottom of the table with a tough run of fixtures to come..