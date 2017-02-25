Wires71 wrote: I understand the point you are making, but any incumbent should be given time to achieve the goals rather than be swapped out the minute someone better qualified becomes available. Not least because of the overhead that is incurred in changing the head coach and the management team. Also not many coaches will be kept on if they lose 12 games in a row (say) and there was no-one better available.



Anyway as far as our board go, just look at what happened after Cullen, we got Jimmy Lowes. Doesn't strike you as the best decision ever made.



Having said that, I only advocated Powell as a last resort if the likes of Des Hasler, Craig Bellamy or Wayne Bennett were not available. If any of them were I would change immediately.

The points in your first paragraph, should be taken in to consideration as part of the decision of whether there's a better option available. You're basically making a judgement on the net benefit of the change option, where you net off the costs of paying off separation settlements, disruption of changing the coaching team. But also where your existing coach has been in place for a while, there may be a potential benefit in change in terms of new ideas, if you can see that things have got stale and decline has set in. I think a lot of the Wire fans that want to change Tony Smith are concerned about this. The reason I am not is because we improved last season - top of the league and two finals was a superb season even though we finished trophyless, its not really evidence to me that things have gone stale under Smith.Also in the decision of better option you have to assess the risk that a supercoach from one environment might not transfer the results over to a new environment, eg Ian Millward going from Saints to Wigan; Fabio Capello managing England. If Craig Bellamy was available I'd be very interested but we'd need to think about whether his methods would map over to our players. That's where an internal appointment can be a safer option, and guys like Wane, Radford and Noble (at Bradford) were all internal appointments that did very well in their first SL jobs.On getting Lowes after Cullen I actually think this was a strategic decision from the board, they looked around and saw that there was someone coming off contract with England after the World Cup in a year's time and thought well in the absence of anybody good being around now lets give Lowes a go to tide us over, rather than bring in someone new who was less preferable. If there's nobody suitable available I'd either want to keep Smith until there was, or if he quit, just appoint Agar/Briers to fill the gap.