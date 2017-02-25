WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2017 and Tony Smith

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:02 pm
A MIDDLETON Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 6:16 pm
Posts: 38
There are too many fan's pressing the panic button,
we are only 2 game's in and we are calling for Tony's head.

I agree the back line is weak but money is available, so who can we tempt to the H.J.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:56 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16743
:P
A MIDDLETON wrote:
There are too many fan's pressing the panic button,
we are only 2 game's in and we are calling for Tony's head.

I agree the back line is weak but money is available, so who can we tempt to the H.J.


Rugby league seems to have followed football in calling for coaches head if they lose a game. We've got fans on saints board calling for KC head because we lost to leigh an only won one of our two games this year.

Totally crazy imo
.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:27 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8306
A MIDDLETON wrote:
There are too many fan's pressing the panic button,
we are only 2 game's in and we are calling for Tony's head.

I agree the back line is weak but money is available, so who can we tempt to the H.J.


The OP was "As big a fan as I am of Tony Smith, I desperately want us to win the Grand Final. Shaun Wane has won 2 in 4 years. 2017 will be Tony's 8th full year in charge. If we fail again at the big prize this year would it be time to part ways?"

Where is the panic?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:21 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13917
Location: NFL playoffs
Wires71 what about this scenario.

It's Warrington v Wigan in the Grand Final again this October. Warrington are 19-2 up at half time but gradually lose grip of the game in the second half as Shaun Wane once again gets Wigan back firing and they fight back with two tries. In the last minute, a Warrington mistake in our own half gives Wigan possession and they score in the corner to make it 19-18. Morgan Escare has the kick to win the game.

If he kicks it, would it be best for the future of the club to replace Tony Smith with Daryl Powell for 2018?

What about if he misses it, does that mean it's best for the future of the club to keep Smith rather than Powell?
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:48 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8306
sally cinnamon wrote:
Wires71 what about this scenario.

It's Warrington v Wigan in the Grand Final again this October. Warrington are 19-2 up at half time but gradually lose grip of the game in the second half as Shaun Wane once again gets Wigan back firing and they fight back with two tries. In the last minute, a Warrington mistake in our own half gives Wigan possession and they score in the corner to make it 19-18. Morgan Escare has the kick to win the game.

If he kicks it, would it be best for the future of the club to replace Tony Smith with Daryl Powell for 2018?

What about if he misses it, does that mean it's best for the future of the club to keep Smith rather than Powell?


Yes that's a good question. As I am advocating that the success criteria be established before the season so a loss would see a coach change (as he would have lost 4/4) and a win he would retain the job as he has proven he can win a GF with a team of his own making. I realise that the decision hangs on a knife edge, but sport is like that.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:14 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13917
Location: NFL playoffs
Wires71 wrote:
Yes that's a good question. As I am advocating that the success criteria be established before the season so a loss would see a coach change (as he would have lost 4/4) and a win he would retain the job as he has proven he can win a GF with a team of his own making. I realise that the decision hangs on a knife edge, but sport is like that.


But is setting that kind of success criteria in advance the best way of making a decision on the club's future?

If Powell is better than Smith for 2018, why should Smith get given an extra year just on sentiment for winning the Grand Final this year. The right business decision is what is best for the club, and if Powell would improve the club then he should be brought in whatever. What's to say that if we carried on with Smith as a reward for the GF win, that Powell was then picked up by Saints or Wigan instead and was no longer available.

But if Powell isn't better than Smith, then why would it be right to bring him in just because Escare missed that kick. Is it worth sacrificing a less good season in 2018, just because you were committing to your success criteria.

I would argue that the belief that "sport is like that" in terms of making decisions on a knife edge, is why a lot of bad decisions are made in sport. The decision on a coach should always be, if X is your coach, is X better than the best available Y at any time. If yes, then keep the coach, regardless of performance. If there's a better Y available, (ie you can realistically get them in), then bring them in and thank X for the memories.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, gary numan, Geoff, leslie boyd, runningman29, sally cinnamon, The Riddler, Wolf Hall and 174 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,9392,01475,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
29-22
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
6-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
6-20
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
10-54
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
48-0
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
13-30
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}