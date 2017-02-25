Wires71 wrote: Yes that's a good question. As I am advocating that the success criteria be established before the season so a loss would see a coach change (as he would have lost 4/4) and a win he would retain the job as he has proven he can win a GF with a team of his own making. I realise that the decision hangs on a knife edge, but sport is like that.

But is setting that kind of success criteria in advance the best way of making a decision on the club's future?If Powell is better than Smith for 2018, why should Smith get given an extra year just on sentiment for winning the Grand Final this year. The right business decision is what is best for the club, and if Powell would improve the club then he should be brought in whatever. What's to say that if we carried on with Smith as a reward for the GF win, that Powell was then picked up by Saints or Wigan instead and was no longer available.But if Powell isn't better than Smith, then why would it be right to bring him in just because Escare missed that kick. Is it worth sacrificing a less good season in 2018, just because you were committing to your success criteria.I would argue that the belief that "sport is like that" in terms of making decisions on a knife edge, is why a lot of bad decisions are made in sport. The decision on a coach should always be, if X is your coach, is X better than the best available Y at any time. If yes, then keep the coach, regardless of performance. If there's a better Y available, (ie you can realistically get them in), then bring them in and thank X for the memories.