A MIDDLETON wrote: There are too many fan's pressing the panic button,

we are only 2 game's in and we are calling for Tony's head.



I agree the back line is weak but money is available, so who can we tempt to the H.J.

Rugby league seems to have followed football in calling for coaches head if they lose a game. We've got fans on saints board calling for KC head because we lost to leigh an only won one of our two games this year.Totally crazy imo