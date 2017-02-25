WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:57 pm
Whenever we do change managers, we should follow the saints example and get a statue of the manager outside the ground.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:55 pm
ninearches wrote:
Just like Wigan ,Saints & Leeds we don't have a God given right to finish top & win every trophy.


I don't think that is what anyone is expecting. A GF win in 8* years is not too much to ask is it?

* Probably make that 9 years as the signs our that our backline is too poor to threaten the top sides. If only we knew we needed to strengthen with a centre and winger in the close season...

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:45 pm
But would the reaction have been as bad if a big name team had beaten us last night,Saints ,Wigan or Leeds ? Maybe it is better to accept that we weren't so bad last night & that Cas were b*oo*y good & deserved the victory. It's a long season that has just started & won't be over till Shaun Wane sings.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:54 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
As usual with these posts there is a distinct lack of suggested alternatives, just "time for a change".

The most likely change would be:

Steve McNamara
Daryl Powell
Paul Anderson
Richard Agar


The only 'likely' one from your list is Powell... I would say someone like Michael Monaghan or Brett Hodgson are more likely than the other 3

I dont see why the next coach has to have SL experience. Wane hadn't coached a SL team before he got the Wigan job and you're championing him a few pages back (even it it was just for bites)
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:54 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
Why did Leeds not get rid of Brian McDermott last year?

Talking of McDermott - if Leeds did get rid of him this year, would we be happy with him replacing Smith at Warrington?


because he won the treble. and no..wouldn't be happy with him at our place.
top flight since 1895

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:59 pm
Oxford Exile wrote:
because he won the treble. and no..wouldn't be happy with him at our place.


If you listen to the Leeds fans, it was Sinfield who was doing the coaching, & McDermott was just brewing the tea.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:43 pm
I don't see the love in with Powell
Is Michael McGuire not worth taking a punt one

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:54 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
I dont see why the next coach has to have SL experience. Wane hadn't coached a SL team before he got the Wigan job and you're championing him a few pages back (even it it was just for bites)


The issue is that expectations are high now so its not the time to take a gamble. Last year we finished 1st and made two Grand Finals so the only way you can improve on that is winning a title and anything less would be deemed a failure otherwise we may as well have kept Smith.

Appointing an ex player like Hodgson, Monaghan would be the equivalent of Man U hiring Giggs as manager or Arsenal replacing Wenger with Patrick Vieira. You could make an argument for it but it would be a very risky option.

Shane Wane did very well as a new coach and I would have him at Warrington I just don't think its very likely he would leave Wigan for us. To be fair though most years he gets as much stick from the Wigan fans as Smith gets from ours. So does Brian McDermott at Leeds.

Lee Radford is another who came in inexperienced and people thought he was the cheap yes man option but he has improved Hull, although it took a few years and expectations at Hull were lower at the time.

But there are lots of other examples of inexperienced coaches that have crashed and burned in SL. Look at James Lowes with us, or Iestyn Harris or the other Tony Smith that was at Wakefield.

The other problem with bringing in an inexperienced coach is that the way the fans will accept them will depend on how they viewed them as a player, rather than any objective opinion about their coaching experience. For instance the likes of Willie Poching, Allan Hunte, Gary Chambers are more experienced coaches than Hodgson or Monaghan but I bet our fans would react with disappointment if any of those three were brought in to replace Smith.

Another practical issue with Hodgson or Monaghan would be getting a work permit to be head coach, a quick scan through the criteria for RFL endorsement of a work permit suggests they might struggle to meet it. If they leave their current positions they will need to apply for a new work permit and Theresa May is making sure that we get net migration down to controllable levels.

http://media.therfl.co.uk/docs/Governin ... 0FINAL.pdf
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:59 pm
Oxford Exile wrote:
because he won the treble. and no..wouldn't be happy with him at our place.


so a treble winning coach wouldn't be welcome here, but someone with no experience would....
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
c}