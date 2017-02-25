Wires71 wrote: Des Hasler

Craig Bellamy

Wayne Bennett



We have the cash to tempt them.



Failing that make an offer to Daryl Powell.

I'd be interested in NRL supercoaches if they are available but I think we might be over optimistic - why would you leave the NRL to come to Warrington,. These guys will not be badly paid over there and I'm not sure given the weakness of the pound that we are really able to massively outspend the NRL teams.I think Daryl Powell is a good coach but I find it hard to see a compelling argument that he's better than Tony Smith, other than the "make a change and hope". He's been consistent with getting Castleford to punch above their weight but its like taking David Moyes to United, you never know whether that will translate to winning Grand Finals. We have been top of the league and losing finals under Tony Smith, so presumably anything less than delivering the Grand Final would be viewed as a failure for Powell.Given all the options available Smith is the best chance for us of winning SL. If Craig Bellamy became available then I'd be interested but if it is a case of Powell, McNamara, Anderson or some unknown unproven coach then that sort of change would be change for changes sake and hoping something will stick, rather than a credible move of "this is the man with a peerless pedigree who will take us to the next level."