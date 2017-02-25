WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:28 am
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5121
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
sally cinnamon wrote:
As usual with these posts there is a distinct lack of suggested alternatives, just "time for a change".

The most likely change would be:

Steve McNamara
Daryl Powell
Paul Anderson
Richard Agar


I bet Leicester City were happy plodding along with a coach that won them a trophy one year and nothing whatsoever the next.....because the usual suspects would have been Harry Redknapp, Roy Hodgson or Martin O'Neil ??

why go for those second rate coaches you mention that have proved time and time again they don't win things....

I'd rather try something different and go for Michael Monaghan or even Brett Hodgson....... totally unproven its clear to see but what is there to lose?

We can buy anyone we like what a horrible arrogant thing to say but its true.... and we are stone cold bottom of the league with a run of tough fixtures to come....

clearly Warrington are not an attacking force neither are they defensively sound, the two above players excelled in both aspects. If Smith was sacked in favour of either of those, I'd feel more optimistic than I do now.....

what crumb of comfort do you have right now.......??
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:49 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 296
the flying biscuit wrote:
for once I cant find any fault with one of your posts..........

I struggle to find worse recruitment from a man with the biggest wallet available to him...


My time here is now complete praise from the biscuit :D :D

In all seriousness though, I'd struggle to name a less threatening right wing partnership in SuperLeague than Evans and Russell. Only thing Evans offers is his defence, because he never passes, and last night it was abysmal

Against teams with pace that backline is getting destroyed every week. Blame solely at Smiths door

Yes we'll improve on the last two showings, but lose next week and there's a good chance of being 8 behind leaders, and its a long way back from there

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:31 am
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun May 04, 2003 9:27 am
Posts: 1451
sally cinnamon wrote:
As usual with these posts there is a distinct lack of suggested alternatives, just "time for a change".

The most likely change would be:

Steve McNamara
Daryl Powell
Paul Anderson
Richard Agar


Would not be happy with any of those to be fair.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:41 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8300
sally cinnamon wrote:
As usual with these posts there is a distinct lack of suggested alternatives, just "time for a change"



You must have missed Page 1 where
Wires71 wrote:


I would scout around for world class coaches in the ilk of

Des Hasler
Craig Bellamy
Wayne Bennett

We have the cash to tempt them.

Failing that make an offer to Daryl Powell.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:55 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2936
Location: newton-le-willows
Isn't it good for the game to have different teams having the ability to win games ? Just like Wigan ,Saints & Leeds we don't have a God given right to finish top & win every trophy & it would be a pretty poor & stagnant league that had four top teams with all the good players while the others were playing also rans. Considering we are supposed to have a great academy system we should be top of the league for years to come once it starts to bear fruit.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:15 am
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13912
Location: NFL playoffs
the flying biscuit wrote:
I bet Leicester City were happy plodding along with a coach that won them a trophy one year and nothing whatsoever the next.....because the usual suspects would have been Harry Redknapp, Roy Hodgson or Martin O'Neil ??

why go for those second rate coaches you mention that have proved time and time again they don't win things....

I'd rather try something different and go for Michael Monaghan or even Brett Hodgson....... totally unproven its clear to see but what is there to lose?


What is there to lose....a lot. We topped the league last year, got to two finals and have just beaten Brisbane so that's the current benchmark. If we bring someone else in then we need to be improving on that otherwise it was a bad decision.

The "what is there to lose" argument is valid when the club is so bad that you don't mind taking a gamble on anyone but even there it doesn't always work out - like when struggling football clubs take a punt on guys like Di Canio, Remi Garde - but when you are in that situation and going down anyway there's nowhere to fall from. If we go from Tony Smith to a punt on the unknown there are high risks of us sliding down the table, losing players and then looking back and saying the Smith era was great, we lost 2 games and then got rid what a decision.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:24 am
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun May 04, 2003 9:27 am
Posts: 1451
sally cinnamon wrote:
What is there to lose....a lot. We topped the league last year, got to two finals and have just beaten Brisbane so that's the current benchmark. If we bring someone else in then we need to be improving on that otherwise it was a bad decision.

The "what is there to lose" argument is valid when the club is so bad that you don't mind taking a gamble on anyone but even there it doesn't always work out - like when struggling football clubs take a punt on guys like Di Canio, Remi Garde - but when you are in that situation and going down anyway there's nowhere to fall from. If we go from Tony Smith to a punt on the unknown there are high risks of us sliding down the table, losing players and then looking back and saying the Smith era was great, we lost 2 games and then got rid what a decision.



Best post all day .

I'm currently happy with the way the club is off the pitch too , wouldn't like to have seen pictures of the players all out on the lash after last nights defeat .

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:25 am
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13912
Location: NFL playoffs
Wires71 wrote:
Des Hasler
Craig Bellamy
Wayne Bennett

We have the cash to tempt them.

Failing that make an offer to Daryl Powell.


I'd be interested in NRL supercoaches if they are available but I think we might be over optimistic - why would you leave the NRL to come to Warrington, really. These guys will not be badly paid over there and I'm not sure given the weakness of the pound that we are really able to massively outspend the NRL teams.

I think Daryl Powell is a good coach but I find it hard to see a compelling argument that he's better than Tony Smith, other than the "make a change and hope". He's been consistent with getting Castleford to punch above their weight but its like taking David Moyes to United, you never know whether that will translate to winning Grand Finals. We have been top of the league and losing finals under Tony Smith, so presumably anything less than delivering the Grand Final would be viewed as a failure for Powell.

Given all the options available Smith is the best chance for us of winning SL. If Craig Bellamy became available then I'd be interested but if it is a case of Powell, McNamara, Anderson or some unknown unproven coach then that sort of change would be change for changes sake and hoping something will stick, rather than a credible move of "this is the man with a peerless pedigree who will take us to the next level."
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:20 pm
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3578
Location: Its in the name
there is a significant lack of decent talent in the market at the moment....why else would you sign Kevin Brown.
No more Matt Kings, Joel Monaghans, Michael Monaghans etc etc.

Our recruitment has been very very very average since we signed Daz Clarke.

Livett looks a real prospect though...and I hope Savelio can kick on.

Anyone saying "we are too good not to make the play-offs"...did you watch Leeds last year? If we don't start winning soon...the pressure on Smith will result in change.
top flight since 1895
