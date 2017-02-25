sally cinnamon wrote: As usual with these posts there is a distinct lack of suggested alternatives, just "time for a change".



The most likely change would be:



Steve McNamara

Daryl Powell

Paul Anderson

Richard Agar

I bet Leicester City were happy plodding along with a coach that won them a trophy one year and nothing whatsoever the next.....because the usual suspects would have been Harry Redknapp, Roy Hodgson or Martin O'Neil ??why go for those second rate coaches you mention that have proved time and time again they don't win things....I'd rather try something different and go for Michael Monaghan or even Brett Hodgson....... totally unproven its clear to see but what is there to lose?We can buy anyone we like what a horrible arrogant thing to say but its true.... and we are stone cold bottom of the league with a run of tough fixtures to come....clearly Warrington are not an attacking force neither are they defensively sound, the two above players excelled in both aspects. If Smith was sacked in favour of either of those, I'd feel more optimistic than I do now.....what crumb of comfort do you have right now.......??