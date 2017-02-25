WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:28 am
the flying biscuit






sally cinnamon wrote:
As usual with these posts there is a distinct lack of suggested alternatives, just "time for a change".

The most likely change would be:

Steve McNamara
Daryl Powell
Paul Anderson
Richard Agar


I bet Leicester City were happy plodding along with a coach that won them a trophy one year and nothing whatsoever the next.....because the usual suspects would have been Harry Redknapp, Roy Hodgson or Martin O'Neil ??

why go for those second rate coaches you mention that have proved time and time again they don't win things....

I'd rather try something different and go for Michael Monaghan or even Brett Hodgson....... totally unproven its clear to see but what is there to lose?

We can buy anyone we like what a horrible arrogant thing to say but its true.... and we are stone cold bottom of the league with a run of tough fixtures to come....

clearly Warrington are not an attacking force neither are they defensively sound, the two above players excelled in both aspects. If Smith was sacked in favour of either of those, I'd feel more optimistic than I do now.....

what crumb of comfort do you have right now.......??
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:49 am
Tiz Lad





the flying biscuit wrote:
for once I cant find any fault with one of your posts..........

I struggle to find worse recruitment from a man with the biggest wallet available to him...


My time here is now complete praise from the biscuit :D :D

In all seriousness though, I'd struggle to name a less threatening right wing partnership in SuperLeague than Evans and Russell. Only thing Evans offers is his defence, because he never passes, and last night it was abysmal

Against teams with pace that backline is getting destroyed every week. Blame solely at Smiths door

Yes we'll improve on the last two showings, but lose next week and there's a good chance of being 8 behind leaders, and its a long way back from there

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:31 am
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN





sally cinnamon wrote:
As usual with these posts there is a distinct lack of suggested alternatives, just "time for a change".

The most likely change would be:

Steve McNamara
Daryl Powell
Paul Anderson
Richard Agar


Would not be happy with any of those to be fair.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:41 am
Wires71




sally cinnamon wrote:
As usual with these posts there is a distinct lack of suggested alternatives, just "time for a change"



You must have missed Page 1 where
Wires71 wrote:


I would scout around for world class coaches in the ilk of

Des Hasler
Craig Bellamy
Wayne Bennett

We have the cash to tempt them.

Failing that make an offer to Daryl Powell.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:55 am
ninearches





Isn't it good for the game to have different teams having the ability to win games ? Just like Wigan ,Saints & Leeds we don't have a God given right to finish top & win every trophy & it would be a pretty poor & stagnant league that had four top teams with all the good players while the others were playing also rans. Considering we are supposed to have a great academy system we should be top of the league for years to come once it starts to bear fruit.
c}