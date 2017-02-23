ChiswickWire wrote: I agree with the Wenger comparisons that have been made. My big concern is that we seem to be satisfied with second or "improving" - there's only one metric that counts - winning. In the last 4 seasons we haven't won anything. LLS is nice but let's be honest the top rank trophies are the CC and SL GF.



The culture of the club is good but seems a bit soft to me - we don't seem to hate losing or fear failure as much as Wane's Wigan.



The reality is that we need to win a major trophy this season or we need to start thinking about a change. At the minute it feels like an Arsenal situation where the manager is so in charge he's lost all threat to his position.



I'm also wary of reading too much into last weekend - we played well in the similar game in 15 and had a stinker of a season.



Anyway - let's hope we take off from last Saturday and are chanting Smith Forever at OT in October!

We have deservedly not won either of the big two trophies for five years because we simply haven't been good enough.When we knew Morley Carvell Cooper Hodgson Wood and MMonaghan were all leaving (not that long after King and Solomona left as well) our planning of the squad was abysmal. Then Briers retired as well.We were left with a team that had some brilliant individuals but as a whole package we've been good but not great and at times just average. Deservedly finished 6th the year before and I was only expecting a little better last season because our props were powderpuff for half the game relying on 60 minutes from Hill and Sims and then just making do with whatever tripe or young lads came off the bench is not going to win any big trophies. Plus the lack of true centres at the club and a load of back who are Jack of all positions, masters of none.I think people get a bit carried away because we have individuals of the calibre of Hill and IMO the best player in the league (maybe alongside Bateman) in Clark, and a little bit of the hangover from the excellent team we had from 2009-2012, people expect us to win things. But I don't think our whole package has good but not great of late. I think we did remarkably well, and it doesn't say a lot for the rest of the league, to reach both finals and top the league table last year.This year we look much more likely to be a challenge for the two big trophies. Last Saturday I thought the balance of our FB and Wingers looked good and obviously we have a true ball playing half for once. But I still think we're lacking in some areas.