Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:41 pm
I'm not sure Wane would do quite as well at another club. He's part of a Wigan set up that's Wigan through and through. I think it's unfair if you don't include the likes of Radlinski in contributing to Wane's success.

If Wane was at another club he'd surely do quite well, just maybe not quite as well as inspiring Wigan-produced players in a Wigan system to the sort of ground-out, war of attrition victories we've become accustomed to under his tenure.

Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:56 pm
* years ago we were a an absolute joke, since Smith has taken over we have had one of the most successful periods in the clubs history, we were 10 points and a bit of luck away from sweeping the lot. Madness to suggest change
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:43 pm
Mark wrote:
* years ago we were a an absolute joke, since Smith has taken over we have had one of the most successful periods in the clubs history, we were 10 points and a bit of luck away from sweeping the lot. Madness to suggest change


But we didn't sweep the lot. We failed to win the GF at the 7th time of asking.

Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:34 am
Wires71 wrote:
But we didn't sweep the lot. We failed to win the GF at the 7th time of asking.


o would add that we lost in a similar fashion or for the same reasons as we usually do. its no coincidense we rarely close out big games.

as I have mentioned smith has been great for us as a club but to basically give him an open ended contract is crazy and still stinks of little club mentality that getting to a final is good and makes the season a success. top their teams only count winning as a success.
c}