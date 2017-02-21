Wires71 wrote: Perhaps I can help with your confusion.



The team in the 80's which you refer to was the team to last win silverware for Warrington until recently. The Premiership in '86 and John Player in 91, we won nothing again until 2009, nearly 20 barren years later. It is right that that team is celebrated as they achieved that against the odds being a club with a small support base and limited cash against a dominant Wigan. People who actually watched that side will need no reminding of how good it was.



However it is perfectly possible to hold a position now where one recognises the traits of serially successful clubs and, as the club are now in a position to compete financially with them, consider it reasonable to emulate the desire to win and exhibit winning cultures. We currently do not do that.



So you can see we can laud the team of the 80's and raise the question the winning attitude of the team which 30 years later is in a different space financially.



You can tell the winning attitude a mile away. Wigan would not stick with a coach who won nothing for 4 years, losing 4 finals, neither would Saints or Leeds. Simple as that really.

You're being very selective in your argument though. You can't claim that the LLS means nothing (not sure if you have, but most Smith detractors seem to be suggesting this), then say that the Premiership or Regal Trophy (as it was in '91) count as worth winning. And you've ignored the point that this side wasn't even second best-Widnes and others were ahead, and they had no more cash than us (and only better crowds as they were winning). In '86 Wigan were not a dominant force and their '85 cup win was their first in 20 years, whilst they hadn't won the league in 25. You can't retro fit their later dominance as a reason our team from this time didn't win more.On the strength of trophies and finals, Smith's achievements even post the 3 cup wins is still ahead of the team in the mid/late 80s, and has been done in an era of the salary cap, with an aging team that needed re-building. I've said before, 2014-2015 will prove to this era the equivalent of our 1951-1952 period; I believe Smith can still lead us to a second peak similar to the mid-50s team. Keep the faith!