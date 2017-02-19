|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8288
|
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Well a club with one excellent prop in Hill, an injured Ben Westwood, an injured Ben Harrison, an okay Sims and some dross with Bailey and Cox and then young lads shouldn't be expecting to win anything. If we did then our expectations were unrealsistic. We had no pace in the forwards, a lack of aggression, lack of weight. We didn't have, and still don't, any true decent centres who create space and good passes for the wingers neither.
Again, I'll repeat it was the club's expectations. Plenty of comments from TS and players pre 2016 season about the targets.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:29 pm
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 383
|
Wires71 wrote:
Again, I'll repeat it was the club's expectations. Plenty of comments from TS and players pre 2016 season about the targets.
Brian McDermott came out and said his players were targeting all 3 trophies this year. I think that tells you all you need to know about pre-season comments.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:56 pm
|
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 563
|
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Well a club with one excellent prop in Hill, an injured Ben Westwood, an injured Ben Harrison, an okay Sims and some dross with Bailey and Cox and then young lads shouldn't be expecting to win anything. If we did then our expectations were unrealsistic. We had no pace in the forwards, a lack of aggression, lack of weight. We didn't have, and still don't, any true decent centres who create space and good passes for the wingers neither.
At the start of last season I expected to challenge for around 4th/5th and I never thought about any finals. I thought we were well short.
We have a stronger heavier more aggressive pack this year, still no pace in there though. And still have no true centres. And a right mish-mash of backs who are okay in a range of positions but masters of none!
Wigan and Cas look much better than we do on paper. So I, again don't expect us to win anything this season, and I reckon we'll finish 3rd-5th.
After the time and investment Tony Smith has had at his disposal, we should have the best squad in the competition... if Cas and Wigan have far better teams on paper then he should probably leave now.
Absolutely no excuses for Smith.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:29 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3194
Location: Northamptonshire
|
Ron wrote:
After the time and investment Tony Smith has had at his disposal, we should have the best squad in the competition... if Cas and Wigan have far better teams on paper then he should probably leave now.
Absolutely no excuses for Smith.
Shouldn't the same be said, then, of Saints, Wigan and Leeds? All four of us can't win SL at the same time. Would that it were so simple just to acquire the best squad in the competition. The Chris Sandow story, by itself, gives the lie to that.
|
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:32 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8621
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Asgardian13 wrote:
Shouldn't the same be said, then, of Saints, Wigan and Leeds?
All of them have won the Grand final under Smith reign though.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 563
|
Asgardian13 wrote:
Shouldn't the same be said, then, of Saints, Wigan and Leeds? All four of us can't win SL at the same time. Would that it were so simple just to acquire the best squad in the competition. The Chris Sandow story, by itself, gives the lie to that.
Except we have invested more money than them 3 teams, and they're the ones who have won at least 1 grand final since Smith took over.
Don't really see your point anyway... the poster I replied to made out that our squad is far weaker than Wigans and castlefords. I said if it was, Smith should leave because he has invested very poorly.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:47 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2928Location:
newton-le-willows
|
I don't know if Patton was injured during the GF but i think Smith's biggest boo boo was probably substituting Sandow for Patton. Given what happened later in the year maybe Sandow was not fully committed to playing that day.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 04, 2003 9:27 am
Posts: 1448
|
ninearches wrote:
I don't know if Patton was injured during the GF but i think Smith's biggest boo boo was probably substituting Sandow for Patton. Given what happened later in the year maybe Sandow was not fully committed to playing that day.
I think Smiths biggest Boo Boo was not taking the 2 points on offer in the first half of the first G/F against Wigan .
He would probably tell you that too .
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:33 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13909
Location: NFL playoffs
|
Wigan win another major title under Shaun Wane.
I know he probably seems like Wigan through and through but money talks.
Would you accept an increase in season ticket prices if it meant we were able to afford an offer to Wane that would turn his head and get him on board at Warrington for 2018?
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016