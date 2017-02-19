WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:53 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8288
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Well a club with one excellent prop in Hill, an injured Ben Westwood, an injured Ben Harrison, an okay Sims and some dross with Bailey and Cox and then young lads shouldn't be expecting to win anything. If we did then our expectations were unrealsistic. We had no pace in the forwards, a lack of aggression, lack of weight. We didn't have, and still don't, any true decent centres who create space and good passes for the wingers neither.


Again, I'll repeat it was the club's expectations. Plenty of comments from TS and players pre 2016 season about the targets.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:29 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 383
Wires71 wrote:
Again, I'll repeat it was the club's expectations. Plenty of comments from TS and players pre 2016 season about the targets.


Brian McDermott came out and said his players were targeting all 3 trophies this year. I think that tells you all you need to know about pre-season comments.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:56 pm
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 556
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Well a club with one excellent prop in Hill, an injured Ben Westwood, an injured Ben Harrison, an okay Sims and some dross with Bailey and Cox and then young lads shouldn't be expecting to win anything. If we did then our expectations were unrealsistic. We had no pace in the forwards, a lack of aggression, lack of weight. We didn't have, and still don't, any true decent centres who create space and good passes for the wingers neither.

At the start of last season I expected to challenge for around 4th/5th and I never thought about any finals. I thought we were well short.

We have a stronger heavier more aggressive pack this year, still no pace in there though. And still have no true centres. And a right mish-mash of backs who are okay in a range of positions but masters of none!

Wigan and Cas look much better than we do on paper. So I, again don't expect us to win anything this season, and I reckon we'll finish 3rd-5th.


After the time and investment Tony Smith has had at his disposal, we should have the best squad in the competition... if Cas and Wigan have far better teams on paper then he should probably leave now.

Absolutely no excuses for Smith.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:29 pm
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3193
Location: Northamptonshire
Ron wrote:
After the time and investment Tony Smith has had at his disposal, we should have the best squad in the competition... if Cas and Wigan have far better teams on paper then he should probably leave now.

Absolutely no excuses for Smith.


Shouldn't the same be said, then, of Saints, Wigan and Leeds? All four of us can't win SL at the same time. Would that it were so simple just to acquire the best squad in the competition. The Chris Sandow story, by itself, gives the lie to that.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:32 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8621
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Asgardian13 wrote:
Shouldn't the same be said, then, of Saints, Wigan and Leeds?


All of them have won the Grand final under Smith reign though.
Massive pessimist

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:42 pm
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 556
Asgardian13 wrote:
Shouldn't the same be said, then, of Saints, Wigan and Leeds? All four of us can't win SL at the same time. Would that it were so simple just to acquire the best squad in the competition. The Chris Sandow story, by itself, gives the lie to that.


Except we have invested more money than them 3 teams, and they're the ones who have won at least 1 grand final since Smith took over.

Don't really see your point anyway... the poster I replied to made out that our squad is far weaker than Wigans and castlefords. I said if it was, Smith should leave because he has invested very poorly.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:47 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2928
Location: newton-le-willows
I don't know if Patton was injured during the GF but i think Smith's biggest boo boo was probably substituting Sandow for Patton. Given what happened later in the year maybe Sandow was not fully committed to playing that day.
FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  