Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Well a club with one excellent prop in Hill, an injured Ben Westwood, an injured Ben Harrison, an okay Sims and some dross with Bailey and Cox and then young lads shouldn't be expecting to win anything. If we did then our expectations were unrealsistic. We had no pace in the forwards, a lack of aggression, lack of weight. We didn't have, and still don't, any true decent centres who create space and good passes for the wingers neither.
At the start of last season I expected to challenge for around 4th/5th and I never thought about any finals. I thought we were well short.
We have a stronger heavier more aggressive pack this year, still no pace in there though. And still have no true centres. And a right mish-mash of backs who are okay in a range of positions but masters of none!
Wigan and Cas look much better than we do on paper. So I, again don't expect us to win anything this season, and I reckon we'll finish 3rd-5th.
After the time and investment Tony Smith has had at his disposal, we should have the best squad in the competition... if Cas and Wigan have far better teams on paper then he should probably leave now.
Absolutely no excuses for Smith.
