Psychedelic Casual wrote:

Well a club with one excellent prop in Hill, an injured Ben Westwood, an injured Ben Harrison, an okay Sims and some dross with Bailey and Cox and then young lads shouldn't be expecting to win anything. If we did then our expectations were unrealsistic. We had no pace in the forwards, a lack of aggression, lack of weight. We didn't have, and still don't, any true decent centres who create space and good passes for the wingers neither.

