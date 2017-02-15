WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2017 and Tony Smith

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:17 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 413
Smith has been great for us that cannot be really debated he has brought us silverware and had influences in changes off the pitch also. But so far is yet to bring us the super league trophy we want. The challenge cup and Lls should be the icing on the cake not make the season a success.

The reason for our failure to win the SL trophy can be debated but the buck must stop with him. We've missed out on finals where we have been ahead and should have closed the games out. I don't rate ts as a great tactician when we have creative and intelligent players we do and play well, without them we look devoid of ideas or a plan b when we don't blow teams away in the first 20.

Who do we look at to replace him? I don't know but we need a coach who can brig the best out of the players available. To be able to change things mid game someone that players will run thru brick walls for. We're not in a desperate rush but we should be looking as it should not be down to whose available when smith decides to leave. If the club become aware someone is available that they have identified as smiths successor they should get him signed up n move smith upstairs

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:14 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 275
Location: Manchester
Wires71 wrote:
Can we nail this LLS stuff. No other big team sets that as a target. Our target was to win the Grand Final.

At the start of last season, after such a lacklustre season before and our full knowledge of our lightweight pack, our aim was just to get into the top4. We exceded our expectations last season.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:32 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8284
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
At the start of last season, after such a lacklustre season before and our full knowledge of our lightweight pack, our aim was just to get into the top4. We exceded our expectations last season.


The coach and players last season were quite clear that the aim was to win SL.

Retrospectively lowering ambitions to just below achievement is not really the hallmark of winning behaviour.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:08 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2924
Location: newton-le-willows
I don't think a light pack is as relevant in this day & age & mobility among the forwards is more important.What seems to destroy our ambitions are any permutations of the following points...disrespecting possession, trying to score on every move & having no Plan B.Simple catching & passing moves would seem a good place for the coaching staff to concentrate on & try working some composure into our sets in possession.This subject crops up every season & nothing changes on the field.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:37 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7474
I consider the clout of Moran far more significant and the key to success.
I doubt there would be any backward step if Agar took over from today.
I'd be content to see Smith take a role upstairs.
Crucisl selection errors in our post 2012 finals era.
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:09 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 275
Location: Manchester
Wires71 wrote:
The coach and players last season were quite clear that the aim was to win SL.

Retrospectively lowering ambitions to just below achievement is not really the hallmark of winning behaviour.

Well a club with one excellent prop in Hill, an injured Ben Westwood, an injured Ben Harrison, an okay Sims and some dross with Bailey and Cox and then young lads shouldn't be expecting to win anything. If we did then our expectations were unrealsistic. We had no pace in the forwards, a lack of aggression, lack of weight. We didn't have, and still don't, any true decent centres who create space and good passes for the wingers neither.

At the start of last season I expected to challenge for around 4th/5th and I never thought about any finals. I thought we were well short.

We have a stronger heavier more aggressive pack this year, still no pace in there though. And still have no true centres. And a right mish-mash of backs who are okay in a range of positions but masters of none!

Wigan and Cas look much better than we do on paper. So I, again don't expect us to win anything this season, and I reckon we'll finish 3rd-5th.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:52 pm
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 36
I'd have smith back at Leeds tomorrow please swap for McDermott anyone?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, ANTWERP RED, Bullsmad, Chesterrhino, Dezzies_right_hook, fez1, Gazwire, Grimmy, Hatfield Town Wire, Irish Wire, Jack Steel, Juan Cornetto, Jukesays, just_browny, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Melph, NickyKiss, NtW, Oxford Exile, richmond, Rogues Gallery, Saint_Claire, salfordfan, silver2, Smiffy27, TOMCAT, wigginswarrior, Wire, Wolf Hall and 458 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,2741,95675,7704,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
27-18
BRISBANETV  
...Full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  