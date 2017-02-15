Smith has been great for us that cannot be really debated he has brought us silverware and had influences in changes off the pitch also. But so far is yet to bring us the super league trophy we want. The challenge cup and Lls should be the icing on the cake not make the season a success.



The reason for our failure to win the SL trophy can be debated but the buck must stop with him. We've missed out on finals where we have been ahead and should have closed the games out. I don't rate ts as a great tactician when we have creative and intelligent players we do and play well, without them we look devoid of ideas or a plan b when we don't blow teams away in the first 20.



Who do we look at to replace him? I don't know but we need a coach who can brig the best out of the players available. To be able to change things mid game someone that players will run thru brick walls for. We're not in a desperate rush but we should be looking as it should not be down to whose available when smith decides to leave. If the club become aware someone is available that they have identified as smiths successor they should get him signed up n move smith upstairs