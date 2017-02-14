WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2017 and Tony Smith

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:18 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8280
Uncle Rico wrote:
Why get rid of him, we won the LLS and appeared in two finals last year and this season we are two points off the top!


Can we nail this LLS stuff. No other big team sets that as a target. Our target was to win the Grand Final.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:32 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5358
Location: South Stand.....bored
We're a strange club, when looking at coach retention.

If we take the average length of time for a coach to be two years, we rarely comply. We either have the "stay longer than the Mother-in-law at Christmas",..... Johnno over 7 years, DVDV 4 years, Cullen over 5 years and Smith 8 years......then, there's the revolving door syndrome....Anderson, Plange, Dorahy and gobpooh Lowes. We're either kneejerk or too sentimental.

As I've said before, I can't see Moran getting shut of Smith any time soon. They portray this image of them skipping through a cornfield, hand in hand, looking at each other longingly. An appalling season will be the only way that Smith goes.

p.s. He's still the best coach we've had in my watching lifetime
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:08 am
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16331
Wires71 wrote:
Can we nail this LLS stuff. No other big team sets that as a target. Our target was to win the Grand Final.


And will be this year too. The best way to give us a chance of doing so is to win the LLS (unless St Helens finish 4th). I agree the LLS is close to worthless (to us) but I'd rather win it than finish 5th. All routes should lead to Old Trafford; nothing else matters.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:10 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8619
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
And will be this year too. The best way to give us a chance of doing so is to win the LLS (unless St Helens finish 4th). I agree the LLS is close to worthless (to us) but I'd rather win it than finish 5th. All routes should lead to Old Trafford; nothing else matters.


last year was so close, no matter how far.
Massive pessimist

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:12 am
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16331
Moe syslak wrote:
I heard him say these exact words "sport isn't just about winning". He then went on a long speech about how its about developing these players as people off the field and making sure they are ready for life after rugby etc. Tony, you are not a social worker or a careers adviser. You are a rugby league coach.


Again, you are overanalysing it to serve a particular agenda. Sport isn't just about winning and all those other things are important. However, he's a professional rugby league coach and his number one ambition at the start of the season will be to win the top trophy. This doesn't stop him from worrying about player development, player welfare, providing entertainment. But trust me, when he sits down with the Board, and most importantly, Simon Moran, his overriding objective will be to deliver trophies and one above all.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:19 pm
ScouseWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 397
Location: The Top 8
On the topic of who I'd like as Smiths successor i would like to throw an alternative suggestion out there

Alfie Langer

Currently working at Brisbane as an assistant coach - so not a total newcomer to coaching
Former Warrington player so has the ex player/knows the club angle
As an ex half back could hopefully help improve our attacking play
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:11 am
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 131
Location: Dubai
Not sure why he'd be interested in coming to Warrington though. He'd be an unknown quantity and the pay would have to be very very good bearing in mind the exchange rate. Would he uproot his family for just a couple of years for the sake of a few extra quid and the risk of being unsuccessful in his first big job?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, chapylad, ComeOnYouWolves, Gaz3376, Irish Wire, Kevin Turvey, marshman777, Moving Forward, silver2, Steve51 and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,7171,47975,7584,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  