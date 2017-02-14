We're a strange club, when looking at coach retention.



If we take the average length of time for a coach to be two years, we rarely comply. We either have the "stay longer than the Mother-in-law at Christmas",..... Johnno over 7 years, DVDV 4 years, Cullen over 5 years and Smith 8 years......then, there's the revolving door syndrome....Anderson, Plange, Dorahy and gobpooh Lowes. We're either kneejerk or too sentimental.



As I've said before, I can't see Moran getting shut of Smith any time soon. They portray this image of them skipping through a cornfield, hand in hand, looking at each other longingly. An appalling season will be the only way that Smith goes.



p.s. He's still the best coach we've had in my watching lifetime