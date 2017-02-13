Can we knock on the head the idea that Tony Smith thinks the taking part is what matters. The point he makes on many occasions is that if the performance is right, the results will look after themselves. I imagine focusing on performance rather than the result (or league table) reduces the pressure on players to some degree. However, in terms of getting the results you can't really argue either. We lost two finals but that wasn't because of some attitude of the taking part being the important thing.