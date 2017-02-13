WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:58 pm
Wire skular Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:47 pm
Posts: 1
You will never get rid of Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:14 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29990
rubber duckie wrote:
.....however TS may have had his hands bound over Sandow's CC and GF bench selections. It was put to me by a friend that his inclusion in the team may have been contractual. Hmmm there's a thought.


If Smith or anyone else at the club agreed a contract whereby a player was guaranteed a place if the team got to a final then they should have been sacked by the board straight away.
Personally I don't believe that was the case. Aussie coaches in general don't like to give their young players much chance. I remember overhearing a conversation at a Wigan v Wire academy game and one of the Wire staff openly said to his Wigan counterpart "This man won't give ours a chance"!!
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:43 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7462
Perhaps...it is a conspiracy type idea. Under the circumstances of having is inclusion off the bench in both finals that he had no part in reaching, it does have legs.
Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:12 pm
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16325
Can we knock on the head the idea that Tony Smith thinks the taking part is what matters. The point he makes on many occasions is that if the performance is right, the results will look after themselves. I imagine focusing on performance rather than the result (or league table) reduces the pressure on players to some degree. However, in terms of getting the results you can't really argue either. We lost two finals but that wasn't because of some attitude of the taking part being the important thing.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:10 pm
Moe syslak User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 23, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 727
Location: Springfield
I heard him say these exact words "sport isn't just about winning". He then went on a long speech about how its about developing these players as people off the field and making sure they are ready for life after rugby etc. Tony, you are not a social worker or a careers adviser. You are a rugby league coach.
