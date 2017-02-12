He should have been replaced when we had a big rebuild.. possibly before that.. But he wasn't.... He seems to have been given immunity by the powers that be. They buy into his vision/plans/whatever.... So there is no point banging this drum again, as he wont be going anywhere. I have made peace with this fact now. Smith is here until he decides he wants to walk away, which he seemingly has no intention of doing.



Head coaches/managers have a shelf life... even the good ones... Yes there are exceptions in sport like Alex Ferguson, but he delivered the top prizes over and over again... Smith hasn't delivered it once, despite us being the biggest spenders in the league for pretty much every year of his 7/8 year tenure.



Sometimes clubs just need to be freshened up. Players need new motivation, teams need new ideas, fans need to become re-invigorated..... That point for us was 2/3 years ago.. Well it was for me anyway.