WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2017 and Tony Smith

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:39 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2459
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
djhudds wrote:
King played all junior rugby as a scrum half, wire turned him into a centre


Is that Matt King or Toby King?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:26 am
djhudds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 136
Toby

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:57 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3372
Location: Road Rage / Catatonia
djhudds wrote:
Toby


I think the discussion about King was Matt rather than Toby. But surely when Toby played for Meltham he was SO rather than SH ?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:43 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 622
Once we get to a point of "the taking part is more important than the result" we turn sport into a pastime. The coaches, players and spectator's should be involved in sport to win, nothing else matters!

If TS really is the god that some hold him to he should have refreshed the team instead of handing out extensions to tired players like Atkins, Sims and Gidley. The back line should have had two fast paced wingers, two centres and a full back. Instead we are stuck with the mess we witnessed at Catalan.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:44 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7460
Well we have the pack to win everything so I guess you can judge TS on results at the season end, but his shrewdness where margins matter, like selection in finals through injuries I question.
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:50 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7460
.....however TS may have had his hands bound over Sandow's CC and GF bench selections. It was put to me by a friend that his inclusion in the team may have been contractual. Hmmm there's a thought.
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:59 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8616
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
He should have been replaced when we had a big rebuild.. possibly before that.. But he wasn't.... He seems to have been given immunity by the powers that be. They buy into his vision/plans/whatever.... So there is no point banging this drum again, as he wont be going anywhere. I have made peace with this fact now. Smith is here until he decides he wants to walk away, which he seemingly has no intention of doing.

Head coaches/managers have a shelf life... even the good ones... Yes there are exceptions in sport like Alex Ferguson, but he delivered the top prizes over and over again... Smith hasn't delivered it once, despite us being the biggest spenders in the league for pretty much every year of his 7/8 year tenure.

Sometimes clubs just need to be freshened up. Players need new motivation, teams need new ideas, fans need to become re-invigorated..... That point for us was 2/3 years ago.. Well it was for me anyway.
Massive pessimist
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, Kevin Turvey, LOngbarn Wire, NickyKiss, rubber duckie, Snaggletooth, Steve51 and 208 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,5981,70275,7504,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  