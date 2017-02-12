Once we get to a point of "the taking part is more important than the result" we turn sport into a pastime. The coaches, players and spectator's should be involved in sport to win, nothing else matters!



If TS really is the god that some hold him to he should have refreshed the team instead of handing out extensions to tired players like Atkins, Sims and Gidley. The back line should have had two fast paced wingers, two centres and a full back. Instead we are stuck with the mess we witnessed at Catalan.