Well that would be Martin Gleeson who was moved on for extra curricular activities. I do believe though that his successor, Chris Bridge, was a much better centre even though he came to us as a halfback. Joel benefitted greatly from his partnership with Bridge imo.
Yes I think your right. That was our thought.
King and Atkins were both wingers with centre game time.
Martin Gleeson was the last out and out.
2005?
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:06 pm
Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:25 pm
Ever since he said 'the performance is more important than the result, every time', I've had my doubts about him. That's the sort of thing coaches of little kids' teams (rightly, in their situation) say. If he doesn't get that he's in a results-driven environment, it's a bit strange. I think he's got a bit too comfortable at Warrington.
Best thread for ages on here!
Reply of the year.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:37 pm
I do get the feeling we are trying to make a second-row forward out of every position on the pitch. Not just at Warrington but at most clubs.
I'm beginning to wonder if the Australian way really is the way forward for UK Rugby League. Whilst I'd love to see the national side compete with the structured format of the Aussie team, I have a feeling it's not the best way forward for the domestic game in terms of entertainment and marketing to potential new fans outside the heartlands. Apart from Sandow's X-factor stint for the first few months of last year, what else really wowed the crowds in 2016? A few of Solomona's tries I guess, but nothing could really compare to the entertainment value of 5-10 years previous - Briers, Long, Lyon, Vainikolo, Tomkins et al.
Or am I just looking on the past with rose-tinted spectacles?
Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:16 pm
I do get the feeling we are trying to make a second-row forward out of every position on the pitch. Not just at Warrington but at most clubs.
Or am I just looking on the past with rose-tinted spectacles?
I've been saying this for years. Teams trying to build an identikit RL player, that can adapt to nearly any position in the field. Just let a player flourish in his natural position.
Add to this, the infuriating loose forward being used as an auxiliary prop (eg Ben Harrison, when not injured). As far as I know, aren't LF's supposed to be creative?
And the one we (as a nation) did for a decade or so, in the late 90's where Sculthorpe of Farrell would play as a stand off, so we had an extra "tackler" on the pitch. Play people in their proper positions, and do what they're supposed to do.
....and no, easyWire, you aren't looking through rose tinted glasses.
All that glitters ain't (green and) gold.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:33 pm
Shaun Wane in 4 seasons has never failed to make the GF won 2 SL Titles and 1 x Challenge Cup and a Double.
He has never won a League Leaders Shield though, he can't boast that.
No one is suggesting Smith has not done wonders for Warrington, and is certainly the best post-War coach. But things get stale and, well the facts are, 4 years without a pot.
Yes he has 2012.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:37 pm
Ever since he said 'the performance is more important than the result, every time', I've had my doubts about him. That's the sort of thing coaches of little kids' teams (rightly, in their situation) say. If he doesn't get that he's in a results-driven environment, it's a bit strange. I think he's got a bit too comfortable at Warrington.
Yes because it's clearly untrue. In a final the result is more important that the performance.
He is unassailable at Warrington and in the comfort zone.
Let's see what this season brings. The pre-season and first game do not look promising at all.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:45 pm
Yes he has 2012.
That'd make it 5 seasons
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:23 pm
I saw one post stating that Chris bridge was better than Martin Gleason LOL
I just didn't bother reading anymore
Regards
King James
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:48 pm
King played all junior rugby as a scrum half, wire turned him into a centre
