I do get the feeling we are trying to make a second-row forward out of every position on the pitch. Not just at Warrington but at most clubs.



I'm beginning to wonder if the Australian way really is the way forward for UK Rugby League. Whilst I'd love to see the national side compete with the structured format of the Aussie team, I have a feeling it's not the best way forward for the domestic game in terms of entertainment and marketing to potential new fans outside the heartlands. Apart from Sandow's X-factor stint for the first few months of last year, what else really wowed the crowds in 2016? A few of Solomona's tries I guess, but nothing could really compare to the entertainment value of 5-10 years previous - Briers, Long, Lyon, Vainikolo, Tomkins et al.



Or am I just looking on the past with rose-tinted spectacles?