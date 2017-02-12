WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:47 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7457
ninearches wrote:
Well that would be Martin Gleeson who was moved on for extra curricular activities. I do believe though that his successor, Chris Bridge, was a much better centre even though he came to us as a halfback. Joel benefitted greatly from his partnership with Bridge imo.

Yes I think your right. That was our thought.
King and Atkins were both wingers with centre game time.
Martin Gleeson was the last out and out.
2005?
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:06 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2458
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Atkins has never played on the wing. At Wakefield or Bradford.
King was a centre when he came to Warrington.
http://www.rugbyleagueproject.org/playe ... mmary.html

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:25 pm
worthing wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Nov 25, 2005 4:02 pm
Posts: 2937
Ever since he said 'the performance is more important than the result, every time', I've had my doubts about him. That's the sort of thing coaches of little kids' teams (rightly, in their situation) say. If he doesn't get that he's in a results-driven environment, it's a bit strange. I think he's got a bit too comfortable at Warrington.
Rob_Wire wrote:
:lol: :lol: Best thread for ages on here!


Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year. :lol: :lol:

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:37 pm
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 129
Location: Dubai
I do get the feeling we are trying to make a second-row forward out of every position on the pitch. Not just at Warrington but at most clubs.

I'm beginning to wonder if the Australian way really is the way forward for UK Rugby League. Whilst I'd love to see the national side compete with the structured format of the Aussie team, I have a feeling it's not the best way forward for the domestic game in terms of entertainment and marketing to potential new fans outside the heartlands. Apart from Sandow's X-factor stint for the first few months of last year, what else really wowed the crowds in 2016? A few of Solomona's tries I guess, but nothing could really compare to the entertainment value of 5-10 years previous - Briers, Long, Lyon, Vainikolo, Tomkins et al.

Or am I just looking on the past with rose-tinted spectacles?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:16 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5357
Location: South Stand.....bored
easyWire wrote:
I do get the feeling we are trying to make a second-row forward out of every position on the pitch. Not just at Warrington but at most clubs.



Or am I just looking on the past with rose-tinted spectacles?


I've been saying this for years. Teams trying to build an identikit RL player, that can adapt to nearly any position in the field. Just let a player flourish in his natural position.

Add to this, the infuriating loose forward being used as an auxiliary prop (eg Ben Harrison, when not injured). As far as I know, aren't LF's supposed to be creative?
And the one we (as a nation) did for a decade or so, in the late 90's where Sculthorpe of Farrell would play as a stand off, so we had an extra "tackler" on the pitch. Play people in their proper positions, and do what they're supposed to do.

....and no, easyWire, you aren't looking through rose tinted glasses.

All that glitters ain't (green and) gold.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:33 pm
Jukesays
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5259
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
Wires71 wrote:
Shaun Wane in 4 seasons has never failed to make the GF won 2 SL Titles and 1 x Challenge Cup and a Double.
He has never won a League Leaders Shield though, he can't boast that.

No one is suggesting Smith has not done wonders for Warrington, and is certainly the best post-War coach. But things get stale and, well the facts are, 4 years without a pot.

Yes he has 2012.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:37 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8275
worthing wire wrote:
Ever since he said 'the performance is more important than the result, every time', I've had my doubts about him. That's the sort of thing coaches of little kids' teams (rightly, in their situation) say. If he doesn't get that he's in a results-driven environment, it's a bit strange. I think he's got a bit too comfortable at Warrington.


Yes because it's clearly untrue. In a final the result is more important that the performance.

He is unassailable at Warrington and in the comfort zone.

Let's see what this season brings. The pre-season and first game do not look promising at all.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:45 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5650
Jukesays wrote:
Yes he has 2012.


That'd make it 5 seasons :wink:
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:23 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 701
I saw one post stating that Chris bridge was better than Martin Gleason LOL

I just didn't bother reading anymore

Regards

King James

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:48 pm
djhudds
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 135
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Atkins has never played on the wing. At Wakefield or Bradford.
King was a centre when he came to Warrington.
http://www.rugbyleagueproject.org/playe ... mmary.html

King played all junior rugby as a scrum half, wire turned him into a centre
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  