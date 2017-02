ninearches wrote: Well that would be Martin Gleeson who was moved on for extra curricular activities. I do believe though that his successor, Chris Bridge, was a much better centre even though he came to us as a halfback. Joel benefitted greatly from his partnership with Bridge imo.

Yes I think your right. That was our thought.King and Atkins were both wingers with centre game time.Martin Gleeson was the last out and out.2005?