I've completely had enough of Tony Smith. He baffles me.
I don't give care even if we do the treble. He can go for me.
once a wire always a wire
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:24 am
Smith Should have walked after last seasons Grand Final.I understand teams win and lose games,its his lame excuses he trots out in every interview,time and time again. As for this season it will be repeat of last season, ending in failure in which alot wire seem happy with.The mentality of some fans is oh well we made two finals we're happy with that,thats a loosers way of thinking.And it seems the club has that way of thinking as well. Its small club syndrome.
Smith also needs binning for his player requirement hes signing over last few seasons is poor,and to hand Atkins another deal is criminal. Yes our pack looks strong but our backs are average at best. If Ratchford isnt our first choice centre along T King then we sell Ratchford.He's been at the club too long to have not nailed down a first team spot.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:06 am
newton-le-willows
I think therein lies the problem, Smith seems determined to have a team of utility players. He persists with Ratchford at full back when he isn't one then last year brings Gidley over to wear the number one jersey then plays him in the halves. He even swapped the wingers to opposite sides yesterday for some unknown reason.
Since the heady days of a threequarter line of Hicks, King,Atkins & AN Other with Briers & M Monaghan in the halves the team,under the stewardship of this coach,have gone backwards at a rate of knots.This is a club that is supposed to have a great reserve & academy set up to supply future players & avoid the need for buying imports.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:11 am
Have you guys forgot that you support Warrington?
Reaching finals is a massive achievement for a club of your stature, I think Smith has done well in his time as coach.
wearethewire wrote:
expect nothing, anything more is better
Wires71 wrote:
And there is the Warrington motto in a nutshell. No wonder we were dog dirt for 20 years
madoggy wrote:
hope saints win it, if wigan dont win another league title for 100 years they would still have more than everyone
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:08 am
Was having a fb conversation yesterday....and the question came up
"When was the last time Warrington signed an out and out centre?"
I'll leave that for your theories.
once a wire always a wire
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:18 am
newton-le-willows
Well that would be Martin Gleeson who was moved on for extra curricular activities. I do believe though that his successor, Chris Bridge, was a much better centre even though he came to us as a halfback. Joel benefitted greatly from his partnership with Bridge imo.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:22 am
Winslade's Offload wrote:
I can't see the point of this thread, its a bit like building a new sports car and then before it's even raced, discussing the problems of last years model. I am not in love with Tony, I think he is fallible, particularly when it comes to longer term strategic thinking. But he does have great strengths with his inter personal skills and team motivation, and lets face it, all coaches have their drawbacks whoever you sign. But back to the main point, we need to see how this team performs (in my view it's considerably stronger than last year) before any discussion on ditching the helm. You can whinge as much as you like, but nobody has a god-given right to win anything, and if you don't like it, go and support something else, there is plenty to choose from out there.
How do you like the new sports car? I think we showed the same problems at last year.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:24 am
I understand the need for 'cover' in as many positions as possible as players do get injured but some positions are pivotal and need top notch incumbents, these being halfbacks, fullbacks and at least one centre. We do not have really have any specialist in two of these positions and it shows. A stated previously when we had players in these positions we were an imposing threat in attack, now tepid at best
Hopes: Jack Johnson becomes a world class fullback, Dec Patton becomes a top half back and we put Stef in the centre
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:25 am
ninearches wrote:
Well that would be Martin Gleeson who was moved on for extra curricular activities. I do believe though that his successor, Chris Bridge, was a much better centre even though he came to us as a halfback. Joel benefitted greatly from his partnership with Bridge imo.
Was Matt King bought as centre? Or winger? Anyway it's all the same to Smith.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:12 pm
What about Steve McNamara?
He is getting NRL experience at the Roosters and now NZ Warriors and England were quite competitive when he was England coach, if it hadn't been for a last minute try would have got to the World Cup final.
